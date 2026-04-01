It is Wednesday, my dudes, and that means it’s time to take a quick break from the, um, you know, *gestures wildly at the sheer dumpster fireness of it all*. That’s right folks, it’s the NLP’s roundup of the funniest and freshest content coming out of the libsphere.

We didn’t have freaking World War Three on our bingo cards this week, but it looks like Trump’s chucklefuckery is sending us all to a new circle of hellworld anyway. Have you seen the gas prices? Higher than I have to get to tolerate the daily shitstorm of bullshittery that is The News. I mean, they literally arrested the Statue of Liberty. On the nose, much? And if that shitshow wasn’t enough, you’re going to have to learn about JD’s adult conversion to Catholicism in his new memoir (We just threw up in our mouths a little). We’re withdrawing from NATO because they don’t like our ongoing “little excursion” (having a normal one?), And those TSA lines? Longer than Hegseth’s sexual assault allegations.

So pour yourself a big cuppa joe and put on your resting bitch face. We’ve got more hilarious skeets and big hits from Reddit’s r/PoliticalHumor than lil’ Barron Trump has insider trading accusations.

Too soon?

The content below is what comes up when you click on the “hot” content feed in Reddit and Bluesky. Again, this is a straightforward representation of what’s considered “hot” in progressive spaces this week. We want to stress that these are quite literally the funniest posts we can find. Enjoy!

☁️Bluesky posts of the week☁️

🎥A/V of the Week🎥

> God Himself lays the smack down on Karoline Leavitt’s prayer. Hypocrisy much? Five stars, Karoline! No notes!

> The lovely Jennifer Welch thinks it’s time for the Dems to take the kid gloves off and go full Dark Woke to prevent full Christofascist griftocracy.

> We didn’t have *checks notes* Charles Barkley says Trans Rights on our bingo card this week, but…

📰Reads of the week📰

> Here’s Jeff Tiedrich, on fire as always, with another potty-mouthed banger of a Read.

holy shit, this demented jackass brought visual aids with him onto Fuckface Force One. welcome to Dear Leader’s latest moronic obsession. he’s decided that the columns on the facade of the White House are too boring, and he wants to completely redo them. there goes two hundreds years of history, shitcanned with barely a moment’s forethought, to please the trashy aesthetics of the diaper-shittingest piss-baby ever to crap himself in the Oval Bordello.

> Jojo From Jerz carries her own “You can’t bomb your way out of the Epstein files” sign, with a tearful, stone-cold classic essay about showing (the fuck) up.

You could feel what everyone was carrying too, that undercurrent all of us have been carrying for years—the tension, the exhaustion, the constant, low-grade, ever-present anxiety about where this is all headed, the anger, the disbelief, the quiet, grinding sense of what the hell is happening to this country—and right alongside it, just as strong, a shared refusal, a kind of stubborn, steady resolve that whatever this moment is trying to take from us, we are not going to hand it over.

> The GOAT Andy Borowitz with another of his classic “Onion-style” fake headlines that reflect the craziness of the world today. We’d be in a padded room without your rapier wit, Andy!

LEXINGTON, KY—Donald J. Trump was reportedly “apoplectic with rage” on Saturday after a tiny crowd showed up for his heavily-publicized “Pro Kings” rally. An advance team led by Eric Trump had scheduled the event at Lexington, Kentucky’s Kroger Field, a stadium with a 61,000-seat capacity, but later engaged in what was called “an orgy of finger-pointing” after only 17 people turned out. Taking to Truth Social, the elder Trump called the minuscule Pro Kings crowd a “total disgrace,” adding, “Especially this year, when we’re celebrating the 250th anniversary of the last time we had a King!”

> Robert Reich dumps a bucket of ice-cold water on Trump’s bloviating.

Mr. Trump, may I have a word? Bad enough for you to insist — in the face of all evidence to the contrary — that you won the 2020 election. But it’s another thing for you to pretend — in the face of mounting deaths and injuries, ballooning expenses, and rising prices — that you won, or are winning, the war with Iran you began on February 28.

> Rick Wilson perfectly encapsulates the inherently dictatorial Trumpian mindset. Not that our Fanta Fuhrer is listening…

From the gilded, Saddam’s Brothel stylings of today’s White House to the sterile, long-tabled madness of the Kremlin, to 50,000 sq ft baronial lodges in the forests outside Budapest, the would-be strongmen of the world share a singular, delusional fantasy: that they have finally figured out how to kill history. They believe that with enough surveillance tech by their little friends in Silicon Valley, enough flood-the-zone propaganda, enough offshore bank accounts, and enough willingness to use violence against their own people, they can build a perpetual motion machine of human misery. They think they’ve moved past the messy, “obsolete” era of consent and into a permanent state of command.

🤖Reddit posts of the week🤖

That’s it for this week! Be sure to like and subscribe for the most hilarious and hardest-hitting bangers coming out of Bluesky and Reddit every single week, in your inbox. Protect trans kids. Free Gaza. Fuck ICE. And No Kings!