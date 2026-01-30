Editor’s note: Tomorrow is your last chance to get a 20% discount on an annual subscription! Now’s your chance to lock in the savings for a year of meticulously curated roundups of the New Right zeitgeist delivered to your inbox every week. We paywall one issue every month, so that’s your bonus for being a loyal NRP soldier. If you do the math, it comes out to about $.02 per banger. Now THAT’S value.

🧵Threads of the Week 🧵

> Memetic Sisyphus on the voting larp.

You’ll notice libs have this bizarre religious like worship of voting. The little ceremony of posting their I voted sticker, their list of the most important events in U.S. history all being around increasing the franchise… it’s all overcompensation because they know when they lose a vote they’ll riot.

> KURT SCHLICHTER is considering deportation optics and asking you to hold the line.

What can you do? Not panic. Not play their game by micro-analyzing discrete events, and staying focused on the big picture, which is that the Democrats lost an election, so they’re trying to prevent democratically–enacted laws from being enforced through interference and violence. Stay strong. Don’t be weak and demand a retreat or a compromise. Hold fast to our position that every illegal alien must go, and that the corruption must be cleaned up.

> Neema Parvini posted an essay critiquing what he calls the Slop Right, “a strange make-believe world in which tweets substitute for politics, and performative outrage and cruelty for clicks substitutes for any sort of real-world result.” Dave Greene had a good rebuttal that picks apart this recent mode of rhetorical distancing that IDW types are doing because they’re embarrassed by the chuds, leading to a “credibility crashout.”

ALL ideas, when they win (or get popular), will be adopted by dumb people and therefore have low-IQ (slop) versions, often in greater circulation than the original high-brow idea. Therefore the “slop-right” critique isn’t a critique of the right because, invariably, there will be a “slop-left” a “slop-centrism” a “slop-whatever-ideology-I-just-made-up”. If it wins or gets popular, it will be slopified.

> Area black guy reminds you that the one weird trick whites used to create civilization isn’t being really smart (though it helps), but being so captivated the world’s mysteries that you can do nothing but work obsessively toward their discovery.

As you can hopefully now imagine, philosophical minds and inquiry, are at the root of the success of western society. Understanding the importance of this is crucial for anyone hoping to mimic or sustain the West’s success. By contrast, African societies & black culture, show very little interest in philosophical inquiry outside the scope of their race or tribe. This can be seen as far back as when Mungo Park journeyed into the interior of Africa in the 18th century & asked their thoughts on the sun.

> Cloneristic is worried about Will Stancil, don’tcha know.

I know I shouldn't be...but he's a throwback from a simpler time, with the 50's gee wilikers schoolboy accent and everything. It's a cold world out there. Too cold for the likes of him. In a decent country he'd be Flandersing his little hiney off helping the school board plan another bake sale for homecoming out in Anytown, USA, but sadly, instead he got brain raped by race communism and now he's out there getting into stand-offs with federal agents. What has the world come to?

> Liberal democracy had to end, says Christian Heiens, and the reason is simpler than you think. And with prominent libs now openly calling for Nuremberg Trials for ICE “when” they retake power, we’re inclined to agree with his analysis.

The mechanism is the liberal insistence that existential conflicts be treated as a procedural dispute rather than a clash of wills. But politics can’t run on procedural neutrality forever. The system has trained everyone to deny enmity at the same time that reality continues to reward those who still operate as if enmity exists.

> Jacob Savage highlights Dartmouth doubletalk.

Sian Beilock, the President of Dartmouth, just wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal calling to “re-center higher education on learning rather than political posturing” and to “emphasize equal opportunity, not equal outcomes.” This is disingenuous horseshit. Dartmouth was (and continues to be) one of the more discriminatory institutions I encountered in my research. Since Beilock took over in 2023, Dartmouth College has hired 51 assistant professors, of whom just four are white American men (7.8%). This isn’t confined to the humanities, where everyone knows the score -- somehow it manages to span the hard and soft sciences alike.

> Nina Power lays bare the Leftist’s psychological profile.

Leftism prioritises justice over every other human concern—truth, beauty, love, health—because it is, above all, a relation of the individual to time: everything is an emergency. There is no eternity, only a broken present, which must be fixed (by you).

And the 🏆Thread of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> Cam Higby posted a Minneapolis Signal (privacy-oriented chat app) group that antifa uses to coordinate attacks. It gives you a sense of how sophisticated and tightly organized these groups are, and explains how they manage to just appear out of thin air during a deporatation. Excellent undercover reporting, more like this please..

A new group chat for each zone is made each day. The chats are dated, and deleted at the end of each day. This is likely to avoid detection, record keeping, and consequences. My mid-day, the group chats hit maximum capacity (1,000 people) allowed by signal and people who are not chasing federal agents are asked to leave to create room for those who are. The dispatch calls also reach maximum capacity constantly. I believe it’s 50 people maximum. Which means, at any given time in each small zone, there are 50 people chasing agents.

> They are using horns, megaphones, shrieks, and rape whistles because they want ICE agents to flip out and hurt someone, which they can use as a pretext for abolishing ICE.

Chaps, there's a reason these demonstrators are using whistles, horns, and making so much noise in all the video clips you are watching. They don't do these when protesting climate change or LGBTQ rights. Those sudden, impulsive noises trigger the acoustic startle response. It's a rapid, involuntary reaction mediated by the brainstem, involving muscle tension, elevated heart rate, and adrenaline release.

> Rambo Van Halen isn’t investigating ethnic fraud networks, but he is asking some hard questions about those crappy little strip mall shops in every city that never seem to have any customers.

These "shops" take up a lot of retail space—it's a lot of real estate. And retail space--especially in San Francisco and Los Angeles—is expensive, mainly because the cheap space is taken up with fake businesses. In the past I've looked into opening retail businesses. The biggest expense is rent. And it's so expensive that I abandoned the business ideas after running the numbers.



So how much of the commercial real estate market is propped up by these sham businesses? And how many honest entrepreneurial Americans could be running their own small businesses but aren't doing so because the rent is too damn high?

🎥A/V of the Week🎥

> Kevin Posobiec explores a Mogadishu Walmart.

> Dr Oz found another nondescript building full of bogus health care businesses. One of probably hundreds. Thousands?

> Professional catfisher James O’Keefe explains how coordinated and professional the operations of Minneapolis’ agitators is.

> Michael Malice gives a touching tribute to the late Scott Adams, complete with rubber Dilbert mask.

> Melodramatic hicklibs 🤝 third-world slop merchants.

> The libtards are evolving like Pokemon, they even have a gay racist varietal now. Richard Hanania and his consequences? Isaac Simpson interviews one of these curious creatures, who seems to be obsessed with him (but who isn’t?).

✨Cool Project of the Week✨

> This guy Beaver wrote an interesting essay about Deloitte’s colonization of government contracting, but even more importantly, he built a nifty app that lets you see where government money is going in one place.

Deloitte’s systems are just baked into everything, a cancer metastasized into the bloodstream that feeds on tax dollars instead of glucose. I have a bit of evidence that might suggest payoffs, quidproquo, etc, but the truth is more difficult. Nobody in the government wants to fix it because the tax dollars keep flowing in.

> He might be a centrist but he’s /ourcentrist/. Prester John Andrews is launching an obscure history podcast.

What if I told you that in 1933, there was an attempted fascist coup to depose the newly elected FDR government that failed because the plotters picked the wrong man for the job? The would be dictator, former Major General Smedly Darlington Butler, informed congress and foiled the plot. But strangely, nothing ever came of the plot and it was largely forgotten.

📰Reads of the Week 📰

> Zero HP Lovecraft has some ideas for resuscitating the dying bird app, turning X into a prestige-fueled battleground where guilds wage clout war. Who is X really for? Poasters. Poasters. Poasters.

What developers were to Microsoft in the aughts, poasters are to X in the ‘20s. And what do poasters want? In a word, prestige.

> The American Tribune shows how pre-war Europe’s elegance gradually gave way to modern squalor, demanding we plow under the brutalist eyesores that encouraged blight and resurrect cultivated beauty to reclaim our civilization from the abyss.

Theirs was a poorer world. Such is obviously true, and why their tenements were so much worse than our apartments, or even our Section 8 slums. Yet still they cared about something higher, and so they put in the hard work and immense expense necessary to turn their public areas, amenities, and infrastructure into something beautiful and uplifting.

> David Ziffer skewers Minnesota “Nice” as a breeding ground for fraud and madness, where voters keep electing rubes like Walz while virtue-signaling their way into oblivion. But ultimately, there’s something wrong with the people. In this indictment of Midwestern naivete, he likens locals to suckers in The Music Man, chasing woke fantasies while their cities burn.

Our problem is not the diabolical officials who our residents elect; our problem is the residents who elect them. While many attribute the elections of DFL officials to the rampant election fraud that occurs here, the problem is much deeper. Our problem is Minnesotans…

> For the Old Glory Club, Payload analyzes Fincher’s The Killer as a critique of Reddit nihilism, where the hitman’s “I don’t give a fuck” facade crumbles under the weight of love, exposing cowardice beneath the edgelord bluster. A profound takedown of materialist rot.

The Killer is a nihilist — at least he LARPs that he is — and then he bumps up against reality. His work mistake leads to a reckoning; he proceeds to break every rule of the code he lived by because he is not a nihilist, and it is impossible to live this way, as we see for the last hour and a half of the movie. The Killer has attachments, people he cares about and possibly even loves. He’s willing to risk everything to make sure that they are protected and unharmed, including laying down his life if necessary.

> Shawn Regan demonstrates how ADA mandates turned L.A.’s street maintenance into a legal quagmire, forcing the city to patch potholes instead of paving, dooming roads to faster ruin and hurting everyone, especially the disabled folx they claim to help.

The irony is that the people whom the law is meant to protect bear the costs most acutely. Broken sidewalks, missing curb ramps, and deteriorating streets disproportionately harm people with disabilities, the elderly, and families with strollers.

> Newly-minted federaliste Chris Bray frames the American ethno-fraud epidemic as a cultural mess too vast for cops to mop up, with billions vanishing into a million black holes. In this grim expose of grift overload, he warns that without restoring trust and trimming government fat, we’re doomed to third world levels of corruption.

We’re not a country that maintains a culture of honesty through coercion and punishment, or expects to. Our police do their work at the margins and are funded and staffed on the premise that they’re chasing small numbers of bad guys in a population of honest citizens. If that cultural premise fails, we don’t have the cops to fix it.

> Librarian of Celaeno takes on the aforementioned Neema Parvini’s chud-bashing, defending ICE crackdowns and Trump’s boorish edge as righteous pushback against leftist tyranny. In this rebuttal, he hails Matt Walsh’s anti-trans crusade as heroic, slamming critics for siding with the regime while real dissidents grind forward at great personal sacrifice.

Walsh isn’t a theorist; he’s not a politician, and he’s not a brilliant artist (though he is very hardworking and prolific). What he does have, however, is courage. It’s his courage that has gained him the following and the influence that he has, and it’s that same courage that inspires others to adopt rightist ideas. A display of bravery has infinitely more impact than a display of wit. Walsh may not be sophisticated but he’s not slop and he’s not propaganda.

> J’accuse wonders what deportations might look like in Britain, given how several right-wing voices there are already decrying what’s going on in Minnesota. The author expects Antifa’s obstructions to fuel a media backlash that could crush dissidents’ resolve.

The first thing we can deduce is that the British Right will have much less appetite for mass deportations when they happen here then they let on. The moment a middle-aged Antifa lady is bopped over the head with a police truncheon, you can expect howling denunciation from the Right-Wing papers as well as the BBC and Guardian. Every aesthetic choice made by British Conservatism over the past 50 years inclines them to take a ‘principled stand’ against ‘tyranny’ while defending the hallucinated ‘middle ground’ of ‘restricting immigration.’

> Ed West would like to see European Rightists get along. Here he traces the battle-forged bonds of European identity, from crusading Franks to modern nationalists, united against Islamic incursions and globalist depredations. As threats from Russia, China, and mass migration loom, a pan-European awakening would shun liberal illusions for a belligerent defense of Christendom’s ancient spirit.

Immigration from the Muslim world has already led to European politics becoming far more aligned, with a common sense of a people facing both an outside and inside threat. Europeans opposed to this most noticeable change in their countries increasingly see a commonality with nationalists across those frictionless borders, and this is not an imagined community: it’s real, ancient and, to many liberals, it might indeed be unnerving in its belligerence. It’s why pan-Europeanism would be much better exploited by the Right.

And the 🏆Read of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> Dimes rips into “based” as a low-IQ meme that enables chaos agents who just want to break stuff. Here he warns that rewarding outrage and nastiness over substance stifles genuine radicalism and turns dissidents into unwitting tools. We must disagree, but recognize his point.

Being retarded on purpose can act as a veil for the truly retarded. Radicals must not be tone policed, but it must be proven that they can bleed. Do not yearn for a symphony from the shrieking inferno. Strategy is born in strategic environments, forged from those avatars of leadership called forth from the flames we nurture.

📚Lit of the Week📚

> Based publisher Vauban Books’ owner has a new imprint: The Maldon Press, for English-language works. They’re releasing Bothelford’s Gone, a novel about British grooming gangs, by Edward McLaren.

> Scott Yenor reviews Carrie Gress’s Something Wicked: Why Feminism Can’t Be Fused with Christianity, arguing that restoring a proper ranking of female virtue could resolve the gender war and fertility crash.

🐦Tweets of the Week🐦

And the 🏆Tweet of the Week🏆 awards go to…

