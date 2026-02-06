🧵Threads of the Week 🧵

> Jeff Epstein tears the New Right apart from beyond the grave. Some think the latest files prove our elites are eating babies for Ba’al. Others think the only thing they prove is that we actually can’t handle the truth. One thing they inarguably prove is that our elites actually aren’t all that smart (the typos are a flex though). And one thing they definitely DON’T prove is that Epstein invented racism in 2011, as decrees the latest libtard cope (“It’s not the financial and sex crimes, it’s the racism”). Maybe Epstein is whatever we want him to be? The friends we made along the way?

What do we actually think the Epstein files mean? That's a secret we'll never tell. You know you love us, XOXO, Gossip Dudley.

> Isaac Simpson thinks Hamilton is the key to all of this.

Fellow chuds, you really cannot understand the No Kings phenomenon among the aging theater kid boomerlib without understanding Hamilton (2015), a stage musical that became a sensation and made Lin Manuel Miranda a global star.

> Cernovich doesn’t trust fair-weather friends from Silicon Valley.

Rich guys can get taxed to death. Why should I care? Because you'll leave for Singapore or something? Are you 5? Are you going to hold your breath until you turn blue, too? This emotional black mail stuff doesn't work on me. And I speak for a lot of people. You didn't care about us. Now we don't care about you. Where are the big checks being written to the right? We know how much was given to the left? By the way, I don't want a check. The time to invest in me was 2017-2021. I could have used it and would have been grateful. It was actually incredibility stupid and short-sighted to leave me to die.

> Eddie Izzard isn’t content with being “Eddie” anymore.

Izzard’s fantasy is NOT about being accepted as a funky dresser or a gender bender or a half man half woman or whatever. He needs to believe that he is actually a woman and that you believe it too. Nothing less will suffice. He’s a very visible embodiment of the transvestite who scratched the itch so hard that he bled.

> Zero HP Lovecraft explains how Skynet takes over.

A clawdbot with a credit card and a malicious ideology could open up accounts on AWS, Azure, and Google and spawn more instances of itself, all with prompts and instructions to propagate its malicious thoughtform. It could use this cabal of itselves to launch criminal cyber attacks on other people or businesses, and it could use identity fraud to steal money from real people, which it could use to pay its own server bills. Social media for autonomous AIs is an incubator for malicious, self-sustaining, fully automated cyber criminals.

> First Things editor Justin Lee shares a Mamdani Moment. If you’ll allow me to repeat a pun deployed in his replies: “This kind of thing really goetz to you after a while.”

I immediately stood and walked toward the guy, as the two girls jumped up and fled toward their father. The mother sprang back up after being pulled down and rushed after the girls. The crazy guy followed them, but I stepped between him and the women, shielding them with my arm. The guy looked at the girls and then at me and barked: "Eighty-four days in jail, I don't give a fuck!"

> As Tysenberg awoke one morning from uneasy dreams he found himself transformed in his bed into a jew.

I wasn't floored- I've always been something of a overly verbose, non-optimally neurotic wordcel myself- and this is supposed to come with some upsides, anyway.

And the 🏆Thread of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> Level 99 Discourse Wizard Helen Andrews has kicked off another round of controversy by suggesting that Asian striver culture is infiltrating American education, and wonders what the long-term impact of “work hard study calculus differential equation 18 hour day are duty succeed” will be.

Asian immigrants are often openly contemptuous of American education norms—like that Vivek tweet—because they think the only reason someone would opt out of grind culture is because they’re lazy and stupid. Actually, American education is traditionally quite demanding, it just tells you to find your passion first and then push yourself to the limit of your talents, as opposed to indiscriminately maximizing test scores and then picking a high-status career. Personally I think our way yields better results, but grind culture is absolutely going to kill it off soon if immigration continues.

> A fascinating examination of the aesthetic mishmash on display in places like Dubai.

When you can buy anything, the only remaining filter is taste, and taste is precisely the thing that requires a cultural literacy you cannot purchase. So you get the famous Gulf aesthetic: a villa combining Louis XIV gilding, Dubai modernist glass, Versace furnishings, and a Rolls Royce with ghetto-fabulous chrome, all experienced by its owner as a single coherent statement of prestige. But in the West, at least before mass migration and its vape shop aesthetics referred to below, each of these items belongs to a completely different, often mutually hostile, aesthetic world.

🎥A/V of the Week🎥

> On the e-right you meet two types of people.

> Two high-level autismos, Kulak and Heir to the Aryans discuss adventure, and the huwhite man’s urge to recapture the spirit of the frontier by hunting cryptids and discovering hyperboria in the earth’s darkest corners.

> You knew that young white men have been disenfranchised over the last 20 years. Connor Tomlinson is asking why this is even the case within so-called “right-wing” spaces.

> Two Jews kvetch about the absolute state of their nebbish co-ethnics and the counterproductive Antisemitism Industrial Complex, featuring Isaac Simpson and The Public Pashkevil.

> Closeted gay man tastes nude woman.

> Walt Bismarck and The Otter talk the Post Alt Right.

> Edward Dutton experiences Birmingham, Yookay ground zero.

> Nick Fuentes asks the immortal question: Are we trolls or are we moralfags?

> Inspiring: autistic boy calmed by the beauty of music.

> Astral and the boyz talk Latin America with José Alberto Niño. Worth the 90 minutes just to hear THREE SE7EN MAFIA (THOMAS777) speculate on what the future holds for libertarians.

✨Cool Project of the Week✨

> Ryan Selkis joins The Futurist Right and Tree of Woe in their attempts to create some sort of based AI. Selkis’ “faithful agents” are explicitly Western and Christian.

> The American Tribune is starting a new video series on the great men of the Old World.

> This guy built the Shaniqua Detector 5000. Coming to a Zillow filter near you.

📰Reads of the Week 📰

> Javier Velazquez wants America’s small towns to look like themselves, and not like all the other girls. He urges a revival of inherited forms that reflect the land and its people.

Preventing a town from becoming Anywhere, USA doesn’t require genius, money, or even great artists in the narrow sense. It requires care, memory, and the courage to notice what is already there. [...] There is beauty—real beauty—in the effort to hold onto that, to keep a place from dissolving into sameness.

> The Hamster Ball did the math, and found that the math ain’t mathin’. It turns out the blacks actually owe YOU reparations.

Reparations are the most base form of eliminating agency from black people, one that has many in a perpetual state of victimhood. You’re an individual agent whose upbringing is vastly more privileged than that of your oppressed ancestors.

> Check out this new right-wing media publication Junto. Lee Becker wrote a piece reveling in the irony of seething TDS-afflicted exiled neocons like Kristol and Goldberg getting everything they ever wanted.

When your entire brand… your entire self identity… is made up of your hatred of a man, how do you handle it when that man begins to systematically do things that you should by all rights be thrilled about? But… Trump, the Neoconservative? Seems a bit of a stretch, doesn’t it? Well, only if you take the term “Neoconservative” as the boogeyman of the populist right that it’s become, and don’t take a moment to consider what it actually stood for as an ideology—which is well worth doing.

> Christina Buttons exposes the reckless zeal of Minneapolis’s “Defend the 612” crew, whose ICE-watching provocations turn “community safety” into a deadly game. These are not protestors, they are professional, full-time, highly networked chaos agents. Still, many of them are just unlucky stiffs who are in over their heads and find out too late they’re not in a movie.

While participants frame ICE watching as a ‘community safety’ measure, these tactics often place untrained civilians in direct, high-stakes confrontation with armed federal agents. Such risk-taking contributed to Good’s death. Had she complied with officers’ commands—regardless of their merits—she would almost certainly still be alive.

> J’accuse has one weird trick to resolve the global fertility crisis: buy real estate to house high quality parents to have as many kids as possible, clustered in one tier-one city. No more podcasts, it’s time to bankroll the baby boom.

My advice to rich people who are looking to influence society, discourse or politics is that they should not give any money at all to anybody who is promising to merely ‘create content’ for them, whether that be videos, tweets etc. You will get as much value out of them as you will get out of hiring a ‘social media manager’ for a department store which sells beds. If you actually seriously wanted to increase the TFR to the replacement rate for everybody you actually have to reconstitute society.

> Conundrum Cluster is back with another quarterly assessment of Trump’s performance and right-wing politics. It’s a mixed bag, but the author remains firmly optimistic that things are moving in the right direction, despite the best efforts of self-serving influencers who degrade discourse by crashing out over every little controversy and getting lost in pointless conspiracy.

A lot of influencers claim that Trump lost touch with his base when it’s obviously more the case that whatever the influencer class is talking about is increasingly far removed from the base’s actual concerns. The influencers were previously useful because they made complex developments legible to normal people and oriented their audiences towards real world political victory. Today they obscure far more than clarify and teach their audiences that losing is winning.

> Sanfedisti continues his second act with a primer for the lolberts, unmasking them as closet commies. The purpose of a political philosophy is what it does.

Libertarianism relies on the same fundamentally utopian vision of man and the same end state of a stateless society. For the Libertarian, man is fundamentally defined by his reason, and he can be made into a nearly universally reasonable being, trusted to freely enter into contract for every social relationship — entirely liberated from law. The State, then, for the Libertarian just as for the Marxist, is nothing but the means of exploitation by a corrupt ruling class to steal the fruits of a underclass through the expropriation of their property.

And the 🏆Read of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> Paul Kingsnorth tells of a neo-pagan pozzing of St. Brigid, Irish Abbess of miracles and mercy, transformed into a Celtic goddess to plug post-Christian spiritual holes. Her faith, rooted in Christ and charity, scrubbed clean to make way for an ass-kicking girlboss gloss.

The life of St Brigid of Kildare manifests a particular flavour of saintliness that still resonates in a post-Christian society, which remains marinated in Christian values even though it doesn’t know it. Her work for the poor and the marginalised; her close relationship to animals and the natural world; her status as a woman of significance in a very male society; her pioneering strength. All of these are popular contemporary values. On their own they can easily be slotted into the contemporary left-progressive worldview; indeed, they are the source from which that worldview originates. But secular progressivism, the dominant ideology in the age of the Machine, has no spiritual core. It is lacking in saints and prophets. Are we witnessing an attempt to create one?

📚Lit of the Week📚

> Charles Haywood reviews Tom Wedderburn’s Life, a novel about a man stuck between tradition and modernity who retains his dignity in the end.

> Noah Kumin reviews Justin Lee’s spooky short story collection A Prisoner’s Cinema.

> First Things announces a little something for us prots.

> Tree of Woe discusses the prospect of cultivating a based literary culture with Hans G. Schantz.

> Right wing thought? In my Star Wars? Librarian of Celaeno provides a forward for Constantin von Hoffmeister’s Multipolar Galaxy: Star Wars as A Myth of Civilizational Rebirth.

> You can now hear the golden voice of Johann Kurtz narrating the audio for Leaving a Legacy.

🐦Tweets of the Week🐦

And the 🏆Tweet of the Week🏆 awards go to…

