> Based bookseller Jonathan Keeperman spends a lot of time thinking about what it would take to create a parallel right-wing art economy. He thinks the missing ingredient is prestige.

Prestige cashes out in the presence of beautiful women and the positive attention you get from them. But how you create prestige––how it is mined and brought into the world as a unit of exchange––is by getting a bunch of really smart and charismatic people to passionately argue over who is deserving of prestige and why. Intellectuals, aesthetes, institutions, and other artists themselves. A Prestige economy needs newspapers and blogs and tv shows that ladies watch while they are on the treadmill at the gym to facilitate these arguments.

> Curtis Yarvin examines a slippery bit of newspeak: “neighbor.”

The lib lives in his own political spirit world. He does not see any difference between his friends in his phonebook and his spirit “friends,” ie, all humans useful to the Party. He does not know his neighbors who live next door, just anyone with the spirit label “Minnesotan”

> A new faith emerges: Peaky Blinders Buddhism.

It's a very logical follow-on from Anglicanism, without any of the theological trappings. Very functional.

> The average lib is Patrick Bateman.

Patrick and Bryce are essentially both sociopaths. They're both attempting to wear human skin suits. Neither one of them cares about a thing outside of greed, lust and how their skin suit avatar is perceived by the world around them. That is their entire world. Patrick's little monologue represents exactly what any well off progressive would say, nearly word for word. The kicker? It's just as authentic.

> Isaac Simpson wants you to think beyond punditry.

The pinnacle of the right, the absolute peak, for most participants is “becoming the next Rush Limbaugh.” It’s not becoming the next [Guerilla rebel] or next [Gracious mayor] as it is in the left—no leftist seeks to be the next Anderson Cooper. But for the right, being complainer in chief is the main goal.

> Posting this glimpse into the transed mind in its entirety because it’s just that good.

Imagine you get sexually abused at a young age and then you get addicted to porn at a young age and then you seek out like minded people on reddit to feel normal and every single person on reddit is even more fucked up than you and encourages your delusions and tells you you’re a woman and you feel accepted and then your teacher asks what your gender is and your school makes your classmates call you a woman or face suspension and your doctor tells your parents you are normal and born in the wrong body and they have to call you a woman and give you drugs to sterilize you while you are also taking strong serotonin inhibitors which don’t stop your depression but just make you feel nothing which is fine and normal you’re very normal and you continue through this daily loop of everyone in real life letting you believe this insanity and get away with all sorts of antisocial deviant behavior and the cashier has to call you a woman or get fired while your online community version of the devil on your shoulder constantly whispers in your ear that you are perfect and everyone hates you and then tragically a different opinion slips through the cracks of your impenetrable echo chamber and you are exposed to the belief that you may just be extremely mentally ill and that opinion is considered a genuine threat on your life by everyone around you and now anything other than you getting exactly what you want every single day is genocide and then they give you a gun. That’s being trans.

> This guy built a big list of right-wing artists.

> Raw Egg Nationalist appears on Michael Malice’s pod, discussing testosterone decline.

> James O’Keefe allows former colleague and current nemesis Matt Tyrmand to hoist himself by his own petard. Nasty stuff, and at a time like this, when the hour is so late? If you’d like to know Dudley’s thoughts, they’re here.

> Astral, Karl Dahl, and Stormy Waters attempt to explain why giga-elites are quite literally tampering in darksided stuffs.

> Boomers are getting scammed left and right. Nancy Rommelmann reports with a personal tale of woe.

In the six years since I’ve taken my mother’s finances in hand, I’ve dealt with dozens of schemes meant to bilk the elderly, including phone scammers who promised my mother she had won a Mercedes, home health aides who inflated their hours, people forging my mother’s signature, and a relative who had her sign over her car.

> Forging bold new frontiers of “I ain’t reading all that,” Brad Pearce exhaustively explicates Drukpa’s philosophy of “Basically Fineism,” a pragmatic governance that focuses on what works without sticking to any particular ideological framework. We “read all that” and are glad we did.

What mankind greatly needs is to trust “the experts” less and to instead have political leadership who are are at least Mostly Competent at being political leaders. However, what is more important is to recognize the way things are and have a government that is adapted to the place, society, and economic limitations of the nation in which you live. Instead of letting ideology make you unhappy and ruining your society, realize that things being Basically Fine is all you need from the government and everything else you want should be sought through the wise stewardship of your own affairs.

> At the Old Glory Club, Sky and Sea analyzes the Left’s echo-chamber doom loop, where lies self-repair and truths are buried to keep the tribe marching.

Circular propaganda is the reason progressivism is alive and the reason it will die. It is doomed to succeed. Circular propaganda occurs when every group member thinks of himself as a propagandist, and the other members are also targets of his propaganda. Every group member is simultaneously a propagandist and a target. If you are progressive or formerly progressive (like myself), this description might just click for you: it is an observable part of leftist culture. Once you see it, it becomes obvious.

> Helen Andrews suggested a few weeks back that American high school grads are migrating south to escape Indian/Chinese academic striver culture. Alaric The Barbarian says she’s overthinking it: They’re just trying to get away from homegrown libtards.

In fact, Asians so rapidly integrate into this cultural surround that you’ll see social media videos of Columbia “dinner parties” in imitation of old WASP norms — made up near-entirely of Asians and other ethnics. In a strange ritual, they’ll serve steaks on plastic Target plates to a small crowd of soft-bodied men and shrewish, asexual women. The group drinks champagne out of red wine glasses. It’s Friday, why not? But not too much, because Shrikar and Victoria still need to be in bed by 11:00 or their parents will get mad. This is not an “Asian academic norm” in any sense, but it confers status in their environment. And it is this environment that repels many white students — who, like myself, would rather get drunk off Busch at a tailgate and talk to a blonde in denim shorts and cowboy boots.

> Billionaire Psycho decodes Vince Gilligan’s new show Pluribus as a thickly veiled critique of woke and the managerial state.

The nation-state is an artificial construct; loyalties are stretched beyond family, tribe, city, region, or racial group. Multiethnic empires need a shared culture to unify disparate groups. The propaganda state is necessary to provide a narrative glue. Wokeness is more noticeable because it’s a dishonest and inhuman narrative, a suicidal death cult that praises ugliness and elevates an inverse hiearchy. A propaganda state would feel as natural as fishes swimming in water if it aligned with what people already desired on their own, and the propaganda of the post-WW2 GI Bill and Levittown homes which was aimed at the returning veterans of World War Two must have resonated with genuine ardor.

> Chris Bray provides a sobering reality check spotlighting how hard it is to get the National Science Foundation to stop sponsoring the semiotics of white supremacy in Mongolian bovine virology. A microcosm of government gridlock.

But scientists who closely follow NSF funding measures point to ongoing research opportunities that seem to skirt the administration’s priorities in quiet ways, pouring old wine into new bottles. An NSF-funded project on “Creating Learning Environments for Advancing Researchers,” for example, happens to be overseen by academic officials like the “Assistant Vice President, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Assessment, Chief Diversity Officer, Chief Institutional Research Officer, Cal Tech.” It’s framed as not-DEI, but it’s managed by people who do DEI.

> J’accuse doesn’t want to hear from any more whiny young Londoners who’ve convinced themselves they’re funding the city’s parasitical minorities. With their bullshit makework-from-home government contract jobs, they may need to look in the mirror.

The ‘Nicholas 30 ans’ thesis - that professionals pay a high rate of tax, which, by way of state pensions and social housing, funds the lifestyles of demographics who represent a net drain on public finances - is, strangely, an unknowing attempt at a Marxist position, in so far as it frames political disputes around the competing material interests of classes defined by their relation to property. But sadly the authors of this thesis, who seem to have had their political formation in the Peep Show Quotes Facebook group, did not share in the fine, Trotskyite upbringing of men such as myself and Peter Hitchens - theirs’ is a half-baked vulgar analysis, and a self-serving lie. Nicholas 30 ans is not a ‘net contributor.’

> Jenny Holland watched the new doc, and is now firmly Melania-pilled.

I hadn’t actually realised just how demoralising it has been to be deprived of elegant, poised, self-contained women in the public sphere. Women who aren’t grasping for approval. Women who don’t feign outrage. Basically, I’ve been walking around bracing myself against the onslaught of low-quality female public figures, lo these last 10 years.

> Had to break our longstanding “No more right-wing art analysis” rule for this latest round. Granite Mtn. Movie Club weighs in, asking those with money and influence to be the art promoters and funders they want to see in the world rather than waiting for mainstream approval.

I think Elon’s purchase of Twitter was genuinely game-changing and am very grateful for it, but I do laugh a little when he tweets at Christopher Nolan about casting choices. If you’re the wealthiest man in history, and you want a particular aesthetic on screen, you might have to finance it. Offer $300M for a Roman epic with clear creative guidelines and watch Nolan, Villeneuve, Tarantino, Chazelle, and others line up for meetings. Creative alignment often follows funding realities. Many directors aren’t ideologues, they just want to get their films made.

> Watergate historian James Rosen, unearths seven long-sealed pages from Nixon’s 1975 grand jury testimony that expose a Pentagon spy ring that leaked classified docs to the Joint Chiefs of Staff in a bid to sabotage Nixon-Kissinger foreign policy. The Deep State sabotaging a president’s effort to make peace? You’re telling us this for the first time.

Mr. Trump has long expressed admiration for Nixon. As early as 1982, the rising tycoon told the disgraced ex-president, “I think you are one of this country’s great men.” ... They differ in two crucial respects. Mr. Trump’s purge of the federal government since returning to the presidency has displayed a ruthlessness toward the perceived “enemy within” that Nixon, despite similar inclinations, could never conjure — even when faced with criminal insubordination.

> Missed this release a few weeks back: The Earthen Dark by Brad Kelly, a work of “blue collar cosmic horror.”

Disgraced anthropology professor Jim Murray has been drawn into the dark. Ousted from his career by the algorithm and mob rule, desperate for money, he joins a shabby crew of repairmen working in the tunnels beneath the City of Detroit. They say their job is to keep the earth from falling in.

> Owen Cyclops illustrated the entire Summa Theologica.

