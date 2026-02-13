New Right Poast

JD Free
1d

Shocked to see the Helen Roy thing in here. Roy badly misunderstood the definition of luxury beliefs and then applied her misunderstanding.

A "luxury belief" is an idea promoted by someone who can personally afford the cost when most other people can't afford it. Something like "abolish the police, because I live in a gated community".

This does not apply to "Don't go to college" in 2026, when the price of college is astronomical, many traditional careers are being upended by AI, and conventional trades are a surer path to income. It also doesn't apply to "Have kids when you're young enough to have them", which is preferable to "wait too long and have none". Roy slipped in the claim that "the Right promotes teen pregnancy", which is just evidence of bad faith.

Roy decided that ideas that she disagrees with are "luxury beliefs" just because she doesn't like them. She completely lost the actual meaning of the term. She seems to think that "the people giving advice don't suffer if the advice goes badly" makes literally any plausible advice a candidate for "luxury belief" status.

But giving advice is not the same thing as demanding a government-level policy change.

1d

Every time I see the scheduled bi-annual piece by Helen Roy about why the right-wing sucks I am tempted to respond and then have to stop myself.

