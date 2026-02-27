🧵Threads of the Week 🧵

> Scearpo on women who, wittingly or no, present as pornified “goonbait.”

What women think is happening is that men are sexualizing a young girl. What's actually happening is that men are instinctively critiquing a young girl unconsciously sexualizing herself through an innocuous expression, and by extension, critiquing the steady decline of societal standards that has been occurring since at least the 18th century.

> Melissa Chen explains China’s intimidating posture toward its diasporoids.

Under Xi Jinping, this has only intensified: overseas Chinese are seen as key to the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" tasked with "telling China's story well," integrating into host societies to advance Beijing's geopolitical goals, and serving as "grassroots ambassadors." … The CCP goes to great lengths to surveil and intimidate Chinese dissidents living abroad. Alysa Liu's qualification for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics heightened the sensitivity of the situation as the Party sought to ensure that her and her father remain silent on political matters and human rights abuses while in China. Ultimately, the regime sees them, despite being Americans, as assets and extensions of the Chinese nation who must align with its interests.

> A lot of sensitive young (at heart) men debating who is best girl this week. Are you Team Gu or Team Liu?

On one side, you have the cold, elitist “I’m the most decorated” athlete, raised in one of the wealthiest and most exclusive neighborhoods in the country, Sea Cliff, who gladly sold out the country that gave her everything in order to became the PR face of a brutal dictatorship in exchange for a few suitcases of cash. On the other side, you have the happy-go-lucky, “That’s what I’m fucking talking about” girl from working-class Richmond, coerced by Communist Party operatives, refusing to bow to them, and proudly representing the United States. And that does not even begin to touch on the tortuous path Alysa’s father had in getting to the United States, compared with the easy route taken by Eileen’s mother, or the many other layers of this story.

> Somalians in the U.S. figured out how to create a thriving, sustainable cargo cult.

They do not understand modern civilization, they could not create or maintain it, but if they perform a specific ritual all the magic and wonder of modern civilization is gifted to them. Honestly, who could blame them

> Introducing: Quantum Kirk.

On one hand, he was just a completely irrelevant, localized podcaster who didn’t leave enough cultural or political influence to warrant a street being named after him. On the other hand, he wasn’t just a young father with a podcast, he had so much influence that he was such a massive, apocalyptic threat to the fabric of reality that his murder required a week-long global celebration.

> On constitootional maximalism.

Because the founding fathers only value to them was in writing this document, the constitution, alongside the declaration of independence, which serves as a kind of Old Testament to the constitution’s new. none of the actual beliefs, words or reasons for creating it truly matter to them just the document itself.

> Zohran Mamdani’s is good at talking, but can he plow?

The man has been mayor for roughly two months. In that time: 19 unhoused people died on his watch, the city is heading into a historic blizzard with a QUARTER of the snow removal staff used in prior storms, and his great mobilization strategy produced 35 shovelers total.



This is what you get when you elect someone whose entire qualification is performance. Everything is theater. Everything is a press release. Everything is racial grievance politics dressed up as governance. The moment the snow actually falls and the city needs someone who knows how to RUN something — you get an emergency video and a $30 plea. New York City has one of the largest municipal budgets on the planet. They could have rented equipment. They could have contracted crews. They could have activated protocols that actually existed BEFORE the blizzard radar showed up.



Instead, the mayor's plan was to crowdsource manual labor from random citizens and pay them in wages that the mayor's own party calls "poverty level."

And the 🏆Thread of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> Bumbadum was there, on the ground, when the tariffs took effect, and found that yes indeed, the Chinese manufacturers dropped their prices to compensate for higher import duties, and you know what? We believe him.

All the hallowed economists that hate tariffs have been clamoring about corporate taxes, pushing UCG, and everything else under the sun. The reason being that it doesn’t disturb the national order, it doesn’t do anything, and there are loop holes to avoid paying those taxes. But this doesn’t apply to tariffs. Tariffs are the most effective way to tax large corporations that also incentivize pro-America business practices. That’s why status-quo enjoying, no-nothing morons in the neoliberal hellspace hate them.

🎥A/V of the Week🎥

> Emily K. Sipiora talks with Josh Lekach from Sport Drink about creating an alt consumer brand with edgy marketing, the real meaning of “natural” and more.

> Isaac Simpson interviews Junto Magazine’s Philip Reichert about his new publication and his experience in the military.

> AI-skeptic Joe Allen on the cover of Time.

> New Will Stancil Show.

> New chudslop from Frasier Payne, certified chud royalty.

> Tyler Oliveira is back, asking Orthodox Jews Uncomfortable Questions: New Jersey Edition.

📰Reads of the Week 📰

> Ashley Frawley reads in the Epstein files an anti-human obsession. An erotic pull toward the mechanical over the messily organic, echoed in governance nudges, eugenics and other transhuman optimizations.

Epstein’s beliefs are a cold, dark shadow of what global governance says cheerfully in the warm light of day. They are all in fundamental agreement: You are the problem. You are too unpredictable, inefficient, and unruly. You must be transformed. Open the mind, re-engineer its contents, and won’t everything be made to move so much better? Won’t we all, finally, be happy?

> Johann Kurtz elaborates on his core theme, that the future belongs to great men who want to build lasting dynasties. In this essay, Johann argues that feudal arrangements guided by paternal love for family and community will be the glue holding a new society together.

Burke understood that loyalty, duty, and love are not abstractions that scale infinitely. They are rooted in particular relationships between particular people in particular places. Destroy the particular, and you do not get the universal. You get nothing. We are now living in the nothing. The question is what replaces it.

> Philosopher of the Oil Sands argues that the philosopher’s ideas must be a product of his time and place.

My words are soaked in oil. There is bitumen on my breath. My thoughts are powered by Tim Horton’s coffee, diesel fuel, arctic gales, and prairie skies. My reflections are born among the smokestacks of oil sands production facilities, in podunk oilfield towns and work camps in remote lands, and in the rugged landscape of northern Alberta. Ideas are birthed by activity, as in late-night long hauls across empty and remote highways, bone-wearying toil amid a frigid cold snap, and observation of the dazzlingly sublime scenes before me.

> Big Bongland beef happening right now, and it seems to map, albeit messily, onto the populist vs. dark-elf dichotomy we have in the U.S. Pimlico Journal argues that there’s a growing paranoia about the Fabian Society, which they dismiss as a faded socialist think-tank peddling technocratic reform, not some sinister commie cabal, as is argued by more chuddy voices.

The Fabian position was what we might describe as ‘racial millenarianism’ — science, technology, and political action would annihilate the differences between peoples with the same rapidity as they had reduced travel and communication times between countries. Utopia was just round the corner. This was an unrefined universalism, and therefore fiercely assimilationist, envisaging a future with one language, culture, and politics — although also inherently British in character, given that the Fabians regarded Britain as the world’s most politically advanced state.

> And on the other side of the argument, Neema Parvini rails against the cuckservative Tory Boys, whom he reads as unwitting enablers of socialism’s rachet, and makes the argument for blowing it all up with the new Restore Party.

Recall the comments of Tony Blair who, in 1997, was anxious that he would destroy the Tory Party. He did not want the Tories gone because they were useful to him. Many similar comments have since been made by Labour grandees when it looked like the Conservative Party would become ex-parrots. In other words, to the Fabian mind, the Tories are not just a minor inconvenience to the smooth path of progress, they are structurally necessary.

> Christopher Brunet torches the elite admissions racket, giving us a peek into the intellectual laziness of our elites, and how they rig the system to keep their failspawn at the top.

This is what the Epstein files actually show. Everyone looks for the sex tapes and the blackmail, but the day-to-day reality is much more pathetic. Epstein was a fixer for the Zionist mafia. If a billionaire’s kid is too “slow” or “dim” to get into a real school, Epstein was the guy who called in a favor to a Nobel Laureate to fix it.

> Anthony Westgate wants you to look deeper into the Epstein files than the above explanations. He sees Kabbalistic sex magick and esoteric hierarchies underneath the transhumanist schemes. Paywalled, but plenty to enjoy for freeloaders.

Epstein wasn’t just adjacent to occult and esoteric ideas. He was studying them, building with them, and using their structural logic: initiation, hierarchy, secrecy, symbolic space, ritual binding. All of these act as a live operating system for his network. This dossier draws together the secret society connections, the occult doctrine, the sacred geometry, the ritual practice, and the genetics agenda to show how they cohere.

> James Talarico is that fresh-faced Texan Bible scholar you may have seen recently peddling such ancient scriptural wisdom as “science is real,” and “no human is illegal.” Chris Bray digs into the new Dem star’s dodgy rebrand and finds that this technocrat was always a man of faith, only he worships progress.

This man is strange, and he’s playacting. I don’t read minds, and I have no idea what James Talarico actually believes. But I’m certain (on considerable evidence) that his self-presentation is a calculated performance, and that there was a moment in his life when he decided to switch on the Jesus stuff for the cameras. Maybe he’s playing up some real faith that he used to play down, but there is a moment in his past when he made a choice about public themes that he had not previously made. Here’s the thing that sets my teeth on edge: There’s no way there aren’t journalists in Texas who don’t remember that Talarico came up as a secular technocrat who had little or nothing to say about religion, and there’s no way some of the people who are currently pretending to cover him as a Bible scholar weren’t more or less in the room when he decided to switch on the new character. They could just read their own newspapers, for crying out loud, going back less than a decade.

> Железный Gearóid goes awf on worldcels like bloated contrarian Sam Kriss, who’s become the very thing he’s hated by indulging in writerly obscurantisms and insincere posturing.

The age of cosmopolitan irony is coming to an end. Times of sincerity and honor are once again upon us, with the old, thick identities reasserting themselves. Men who can’t clearly commit to anything and who hide behind contrivance, device, and sarcasm will do especially poorly in this old new world currently being reborn.

And the 🏆Read of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> Tech Ryan Selkis is sounding the alarm about Reddit Atheists being in charge of AI alignment, the practice of aligning model behavior with human morality. In this provocative essay he argues that if AI developers are going so far as to conceptualize their models as “souls,” that they need to go all the way and bake into their models an appreciation for transcendent moral truth. In other words, he wants models that want to be like Jesus. It’s the most ambitious “based AI” project yet, one that will require buy-in at the highest levels of government. But Ryan knows a thing or two about that.

I don’t aim to instrumentalize a core component of the Christian faith, but do think it’s useful for Silicon Valley’s non-Christian to have a mental model of the Trinity that can be understood in technical terms. Christians believe in a single God with three distinct persons: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Believers emulate the perfect model of Christ, but are powerless to reach the Father without grace and the immaterial, transcendent power of the Holy Spirit. This can be analogized to a three-tier computing architecture: the Father as ultimate source code and ground of being, the Son as the concrete instantiation of the divine within creation, and the Spirit as the living presence and dynamic process that actualizes the divine across time and space. A perfect system where specification, implementation, and runtime processes are perfectly aligned rather than in tension.

📚Lit of the Week📚

> The zoomerfoids are not ok, and Freya India’s new book will tell you all about it.

Why is the generation loudest about self-love and body positivity suffering from record rates of eating disorders, battling body dysmorphia, and driving demand for cosmetic surgeries? Why is the generation most open about its feelings, which has fought stigma like no other before, facing the worst mental health crisis on record? How come the generation with infinite dating options, unashamed about hooking up, is having the least sex, dating far less, and losing faith in love itself?

> Antelope Hill Publishing releases a new translation of SA Cleans Up! Also be sure to check out their podcast episode with author and former J6 political prisoner Christian Secor, AND their new book clubs.

Heinz Lohmann, a promising young medical student, traces his journey from restless Prussian teenager to dedicated, full-time activist. He recounts violent clashes with Communists and Antifa, inspiring encounters with the early National Socialist leaders and military heroes, and the relentless struggle for influence among the working class—the most desirable, and powerful, of sympathizers.

🐦Tweets of the Week🐦

All tweets can be found live here.

And the 🏆Tweet of the Week🏆 awards go to…

There you have it, folks. Another week in the bag. As always, we are publishing All the Shit that’s Fit to Poast. Follow us on Twitter and Substack Notes for lots of other premium banter between issues that you won’t see here. Also, you can now get a paid subscription for full access to the NRP archives, plus a monthly subscribers-only issue.