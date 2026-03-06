New Right Poast

New Right Poast

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur in California's avatar
Arthur in California
1d

Several really good essays in this round-up that address the Iran conflict/special combat operation/mission/operation/war? - or whatever its name is this hour, and the reactions to it. Finding balanced perspectives on daily events are becoming increasingly hard to find.

The 100% sunny optimistic outlook is delusional, but the opposite viewpoint of total doom for all outcomes doesn't hit the mark either. There are things that have happened (and not happened) militarily and geopolitically that have been surprising, especially after years of hearing a list of absolutes that would occur.

But in the online sphere, giving a somber, nuanced take usually just upsets all sides.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dudley Newright
nzm's avatar
nzm
17h

Wanted to say thank you for putting in posts from both sides of the aisle here. End of the day this admin has good days and it has bad days

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dudley Newright
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Newright Poast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture