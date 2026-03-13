Welcome to the NRP. We are curating the “New Right” discourse. It’s like a magazine with the best right-wing commentary from around the web: The most interesting threads and essays, spiciest podcast episodes, hilarious tweets, memes and more, thoughtfully curated and delivered to your inbox every week.

🧵Threads of the Week 🧵

> The latest additions to the CPAC speakers have been announced.

> Flesh Simulator sympathizes with the lost huwhite boys, because no one else will.

If you fuckers can wrap your minds around harm reduction with regard to IV drug use and prostitution and pedophilia and every other goddamn thing in the world, you can wrap it around extremism like you do for every other type of extremist.

> You met Autumn Christian at a very bimbo time in her life.

One summer I decided I was going to be a dumb bimbo.

> I never understood how Polymarket isn’t just wall-to-wall insider trading, but I guess that’s OK.

One of the funniest lessons from Polymarket is tons of people still lose money insider trading eg: there’s a market for “Clavicular charged again by June 30th?” Clavicular might see this and go “wow, free money. I’ll put a million on “yes” and run over another kid in my car to make an easy 4x!”

> David Brooks, wrecked.

It’s always “gee why can’t we ‘shake’ Jesus? (since he’s absolutely not God, btw), But hey, this isn’t anti-CHRISTIAN, specifically… because there is no God. We’ve known this for a long time now - I’m just here to remind you and conduct an interesting thought experiment. My premise and assumption for this entire article btw is that God is absolutely fake. Because there are so many gods who aren’t god lol ya know? I just picked Jesus because WE can’t “shake” him.

> Gravantus explains that Twitter isn’t the best place for real-time news anymore because it’s full of inaccurate engagement slop.

The incentives are just too great not to post fake videos of "BREAKING! AMERICA JUST NUKED IRAN!" or "BREAKING! IRAN CAPTURES 2000 US SOLDIERS!" If a single one of those post isn't caught by Community Notes, those 5.6 million impressions is 3 months of wages for them.

> A sensitive young man has a random counter in LA.

me: you met me at a very chinese time in my life

hot brunette: excuse me?

> Richard Spencer thinks the paleocons represent a controlled opposition within the Right that serves to quell dissent by diverting it toward impotent activism.

If you’re not willing to destroy a thing, then you simply shouldn’t be engaged in “oppositional” politics of any kind. And at the end of the day, the paleos are just as emotionally attached to the GOP and conservative pieties as is Jeb Bush.

And the 🏆Thread of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> BAP is a commentator, true, but at least he makes you laugh instead of riling you up with hysterics. Here he offers some actionable suggestions for Americans who want to just do things, if they really think things are that bad.

Some time ago I pointed out that hysterical claims from various conservative pundits that “the Demoncraps all want to kill you!!” were the same kind of boilerplate slamming of the cane on the floor that GOP propagandists have harmlessly done for decades. If you really believed 70 million people want to kill you, you wouldn’t behave the way you do

> In an NRP first, a Substack Note takes home the gold. Dave Greene picks apart Freddie deBoer’s advice for incels (“Um, have you tried getting pussy?”😏), demonstrating that it’s a rather reactionary way to look at the problem. Parts 1 and 2.

Moreover (and more ironically) at the heart of the “incel problem” is a market failure where an over-optimized technocratic system exploits the short-term biological preferences of individual people to extract wealth from human communities at the expense of their long term health. In other words, the “incel problem” is the exact systemic “winner-take-all” issue of “capitalism” that Marxists love highlighting everywhere else. Nevertheless, in this one instance, an easily demonstrated systemic failure is dismissed with boot-strap moralism, like the bourgeoisie manager explaining how “hard work” will deliver results to the proletariat factory worker even though the former does not face the same challenges as the later.

✨Cool project of the Week✨

> Sick America anniversary t-shirts.

🎥A/V of the Week🎥

> Why are there so many Somalians in Minnesota? The history is complex, but Garrett Sneen is here to explain it with the power of anime. Insane amount of polish on this, and unlike a lot of AI-generated stuff, the visual gags are subtle and devastating. A must watch.

> Hospice fraud is so rampant in California that even Bari Weiss has deployed her hunkiest Asians to cover it. Oh btw this stuff is happening in Australia too.

> Lots of chatter about this Curtis Yarvin interview with Peter McCormack about demographic replacement.

> Benjamin A Boyce gets his own personal hoe_mathing.

> Isaac Simpson and King Salmon kvetch about Israeli assholes and wonder why they be like they do.

> Josiah Lippincott started a new podcast series with some righteous fury — epic, even — about the War in Iran.

> Walt Bismarck and Dan Baltic analyze Millennial man’s natural match: the Zoomer woman.

> Yuri Bezmenov talks to Capt. Seth Keshel about his new book on election fraud.

📰Reads of the Week 📰

> Freddie deBoer is a commentator just autistic enough to spot uncomfortable flaws in the libtard memeplex, but flinches before his line of inquiry arrives at a natural (read: right-wing) conclusion. Mark Atwood analyzes this habit in the context of Freddie’s writing on education.

I have a category for writers like deBoer. The flincher. The person who gets to the edge of the hard conclusion, sees over it, describes what’s on the other side with enough precision that his readers think he’s been there, and then steps back. The step back is so practiced it looks like a conclusion. “We need a society that doesn’t condition dignity on cognitive output” is a beautiful sentence. It also functions as a flinch. It’s the move deBoer makes instead of saying the next thing.

> New shit has come to light — declassified docs finger U.S. bioweapons labs in connection with Lyme disease. Dr. Robert W. Malone reports.

Declassified documents and testimony from a CIA operative describe the 1962 deployment of infected ticks against Cuban sugarcane workers as part of Operation Mongoose, the Kennedy administration’s effort to destabilize Fidel Castro’s regime. The operative, now in his seventies, told researchers that the “strangest thing he ever did was drop infected ticks on Cuban sugarcane workers” using C-123 transport aircraft flying nighttime missions “almost skimming the surface of the Caribbean to avoid Cuban radar.” After returning from Cuba, the operative’s four-month-old son developed life-threatening fever requiring emergency surgery. His CIA commander advised him to “burn all the clothes you took to Cuba. Burn everything,” indicating contamination concerns.

> Last week we posted what we thought was a measured response to Iran, somewhere between plan-trusting and blackpilling. That wasn’t enough for reader Ben Mordecai, who wrote this full-throated (and admittedly persuasive) defense of Epic Fury.

Trump has demanded nothing short of unconditional surrender because he is going to force regime change. He doesn’t particularly care how Iran is governed or who does it as long as they are friendly to American interests and dismantle the nuclear program. But that leaves the question of who specifically will take over that role without American boots on the ground, creating a grinding insurgency. Terrorist organizations have learned that if you can stay a menace and disrupt stability long enough, eventually America will give up and let you rule again. Trump’s solution to this is simply maximum carnage. Kill as many terrorists as possible and destroy their weapons.

> Maybe you saw Shia LaBeouf a few weeks back hitting what must surely be one of his rock bottom benders, followed by an interview where he expressed tearful gratitude for Christ’s mercies. This makes him a fitting representative of what The Global Penitent calls “Dirtbag Catholicism.”

LaBeouf often frames his conversion like this: he came to Catholicism at his worst, most fucked-up, not as a moral success story. We must be brutally honesty about sin. We mustn’t minimize it like so many priests do in their homilies today. We also must not arrogantly act as if our shit doesn’t smell.

> Old wealth was expressed in acreage, which forged stewardship and bonds that transcended class hierarchies. Today’s abstract stores of wealth encourage detached plunder, says The American Tribune.

A bad landlord who was too willing to squeeze his tenants would certainly drive them to new farms, diminishing the value of his own and the income generated by them. Yet worse, he’d probably alienate such men and drive them against him politically and risk costing him everything. He who chopped down his forests too early, or ignored them when they grew, was likely to permanently impair the value of his estate. He who ignored what was going on at the bank or railroad he owned part of was likely as not to lose everything as sharp-elbowed insiders pilfered it. He who did business with mine managers who were cruel and drove the workers like slaves was likely to become hated, whereas he who invested in safety and good wages was likely to become wealthy and beloved…

> J’accuse wants Americans to understand how British politics diverges from the American electoral map, and how incremental reforms are better than electoral suicide of Restore.

What is the psychology of Americans who are suddenly interested in British politics? A lot of these people, from various conversations, are interested in Britain because they think it would be nice to have ‘their’ Israel. A Summer Camp of Our Own. As America itself becomes less and less American, Britain can function as a sort of human zoo in which the High Troost Anglooo is preserved. By itself, this is a harmless, understandable and laudatory impulse but it must factor in the realities of the British situation.

> We appreciated this eulogy for Scott Adams from Alan Schmidt because it focused more on Dilbert than his latter-day Trump-boosting era, and explained how Adams became the antidote to the Dilbert life. People forget how that comic basically invented ‘office comedy’ leading to Office Space, The Office, Silicon Valley, and genuinely changing actual real-life office culture.

There is a mass of office drones enslaved not through whips, but the shackles of their own minds. Somehow, their calculations always say it’s too risky, that they are bound to fail, so better to stick with the familiar. They have their Dogbert plush toy and the 365-day calendar on their desk, but the cubicle prison still shuts them in, slowly sucking them of their dreams. They need a prophet, a modern-day Moses who can lead them out of their slavery and into freedom.

> Mushkelji reports on an underdiscussed element of Mexican unrest: those radical frumpy feminazis who can’t stop carping and nagging about the disappearing women turning up in roadside ditches.

Feminism has some pretty legitimate points in Mexico. Gender relations are terrible. Everyone is divorced. Wives are crazy. Men beat their wives. Women go missing… a lot. Femicide is a real thing. The NGO’s say 10 women disappear a day in Mexico. Often the perpetrator is tied to the cartels in some way. The police decide that they would rather not deal with that and do nothing (or are themselves cartel affiliated). Women increasingly are in the work place (the trends there are not that different than America’s) and making a good deal of money. They have entered a bourgeoise status that seems to be a global prerequisite to leftist agitation.

And the 🏆Read of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> You knew that SSRIs were bad news. In a two-part series, Jay (@takethiamine) unmasks these drugs as mitochondrial saboteurs that make things worse and offers Peaty suggestions on how to break free from pharma’s grip.

The most insidious outcome of the “chemical imbalance” model is that it freezes you into inaction. If your brain is broken and only a drug can fix it, there is no reason to look deeper—no reason to change your environment, your habits, or your understanding of what went wrong. This is learned helplessness: the state in which a person stops trying to change a bad situation because past efforts failed, and comes to believe that nothing they do will matter—even when change is possible.

> Another week, another Bennett's Phylactery banger. A fascinating history of how the Mormons adopted managerial norms to survive modernity. But now, the script has flipped, rewarding identity-based extraction and clannishness from outsiders. Being a good rule-follower doesn’t get you far in the world of the Learing Center.

In his book, the Ordeal of Civility, John Murray Cudahy describes the psychological turmoil of the Jewish shtetl bumpkin, who moves to Western Europe and has to accommodate himself to liberal Protestant modernity … But what’s different about the ordeal this time is that in the struggle with the pre-modern shtetl, it’s pretty obvious that liberal modernity is no longer winning or even interested in winning.

📚Arts and Letters of the Week📚

> Librarian of Celaeno reviews the life of Floridian Zora Neale Hurston, who lived a life as sui generis as her writing.

Zora Neale Hurston was a black woman, a pagan, politically sui generis and culturally formed by a past very different from my present. I have a family and a career; she made her way through life her own way. But we are both writers, both Americans, and perhaps most significantly, both Southerners. We come from the same state, breathed the same salt air, had our very different skins warmed by the same sun.

> Russell Walter reviews Tom Wolfe’s A Man in Full and explores what it means to be such a man.

Character, as Epictetus understood it, is the refusal to assent to what is false. And by that measure, western men are men in name only. They will mouth opinions they do not hold, cheer for causes they do not believe in, and defer to people they do not respect.

> Cairo Smith, the novel-writingest guy on Substack, has another one coming out from New Ritual Press, the second-best NRP on Substack.

From one of our boldest and most cutting alt lit voices comes a novel about a longtime vlogger whose comedy career implodes in a train wreck of bad decisions over one grueling summer.

> Pre-order Offensive Christianity from J. Chase Davis.

For decades now, Christian men have been told that their strength is a problem, their ambition a sin, and power is dangerous to wield. Instead, they are offered a feminized faith which prizes inaction and passivity. Niceness has become the highest virtue.

> Auguste Meyrat reviews Alan Schmidt’s Rhinelanders.

The Rhinelanders is still an exceptional work of contemporary Catholic fiction that demonstrates the great breadth and potential of the genre. Like other quality Catholic fiction, it faces reality with the necessary honesty and depth demanded of the Catholic worldview. It refuses easy answers, acknowledges the necessity of suffering, and carries love and holiness to the darkest places.

> Whew lad, Matt Walsh shouts out Vauban Books’ Camp of the Saints reprint.

🐦Tweets of the Week🐦

And the 🏆Tweet of the Week🏆 awards go to…

There you have it, folks. Another week in the bag. If you enjoyed yourself, please smash that like button so the Substack algorithm knows to spread it around.

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