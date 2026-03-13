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Origen Adamantius's avatar
Origen Adamantius
5h

The Tweets were particularly good in this one. Well done.

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Halftrolling's avatar
Halftrolling
14mEdited

If they muzzies were real americans they would have racked up double digit kill counts during their “school shootings” instead of dying pathetically with one whole kill between the two of them.

One was beaten to death by a bunch of nat guard officer students and the other died to private security. They didn’t even survive long enough for the cops to surround the building and shout at them via megaphone until they blew their brains out.

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