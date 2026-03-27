Welcome to the NRP. We are curating the “New Right” discourse. It’s like a magazine with the best right-wing commentary from around the web: The most interesting threads and essays, spiciest podcast episodes, hilarious tweets, memes and more, thoughtfully curated and delivered to your inbox every week.

🧵Threads of the Week 🧵

> Everyone had an opinion about the Formerly Promiscuous Wife and her Virgin Tradcon Husband this week. Jesus can turn a hoe into a housewife, but do you have to subject the rest of us to the slimy details of your sordid past? Almost like you are somehow getting off on humiliating yourself publicly? “Their iniquities will I remember no more,” says God, but now the rest of us have to remember them, and not for the reasons you want. Gross.

> The libs are crying out for help like a bratty teen. Dudley talks about this…

It’s a basically a form of liberal extreme sports which is “look how cool I am because I’m so flippant about something you hold as sacred, that makes me edgy and high status, while you are traditional and low status”



But when you dig even a millimeter deeper they’re usually very hurt people, often abandoned by their dad or even downright abused in childhood etc

> Zionists are making a list and checking it twice. They’re gonna find out if your 19 year-old daughter is naughty or nice.

When I was 19 I found out a Zionist had made a list of every American he could find who had criticized Israel. There were tens of thousands of people on the list w/ reasons given for why they deserved to be labeled an enemy target. I was shocked to find my dad on the list because he had signed an anti-war petition.

> You probably didn’t realize how subversive the Wonder Years was when you were a kid.

There are so many things to think about this scene, but the thing that jumps out at me is that the young man was in the house of his girlfriend’s father, at her father’s table, eating her father’s food, and he went out of his way to insult, demean and enrage a Korean war veteran rather than simply have the courtesy and common decency to be a good guest and keep his inflammatory opinions to himself.

> It’s actually not that hard to get your ID if you lost it, so we can go ahead and make Voter ID mandatory.

It cost less than $20 to obtain all three certified/legal documents, and it took less than five business days to receive them. Note: if I had lived where I was born or married, it would have been a day. Tops.

> Women don’t want to be romanced anymore.

So practice your post sex game face boys. You are no longer human. You are a sheer monster of bottomless coldness like from her demonic goonbooks. Otherwise, what good are you at all? What would a milking farm be without its Minotaur?

And the 🏆Thread of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> Bronze Age Pervert wrote an half-serious, somewhat gay article about solving the fertility crisis by bringing back the Dionysian fertility cult (see below). This was our favorite response.

You tell him you don’t wanna go and decide to go to your very part time phallus totem graphic design job. Half the 130IQ female staff are on maternity leave and the annual Schlongtown festival is coming up, so you get to work drawing a variety of penises for the posters, all white of course.

✨Cool project of the Week✨

> GraniteMountain movie club is doing a March Madness bracket for the e-right’s favorite movies ever.

🎥A/V of the Week🎥

> Foids are posting cottagecore videos soundtracked by Hitler speeches. Wew, ladies.

> With the power of anime on his side, Christian Heiens put together an excellent short essay about how libs view the Constitution as a cudgel and nothing more.

> Auron MacIntyre rode Isaac Simpson this week, surveying the barbed contours of the ongoing “MAGA Civil War.”

> Mary Harrington interviews Louise Perry about her intellectual journey out of mainstream feminism.

> Ross Douthat gives Jeremy Carl more room to lay out his vision for a less anti-white America.

> Yuri Bezmenov interviews Dave Greene about being a dissident dad.

> Gio's Content Corner. brought on Zoomer Schopenhauer to discuss oil and Iran and all that stuff.

> Morgoth and Millennial Woes are feeling a little queasy about the goings on in Iran.

📰Reads of the Week 📰

> Here’s that BAP essay we talked about. High-IQ women trapped in laptop jobs must be hornt up by a frenzied veneration of male youth, sexual delirium, and sacred potency to override their rational reluctance to keep humanity going. A semi(?)-serious response to trad natalism.

Exclusive resorts for program participants in beautiful locations, maybe tropical, with extended stay vacations of two weeks and more would be available seasonally, and the offspring produced in these neo-eugenic outings be praised as most excellent and honored. An atmosphere of total abandon and license, of enthusiastic and near- religious orgasmic public sexuality would have to be fostered. Anyone who interferes with, say, a program participant receiving a blowjob in public like at a cafe, or copulating with a female in a public location, would be considered a criminal.

> And why not, here’s a tradcon response from First Things’ Darel E. Paul, with a haymaker of a conclusion.

Both marriage and parenthood are fundamental leaps of faith into an unknown world we can only dimly perceive before we enter it … BAP is convinced that this force is sexual desire, but only because he doesn’t know the name of sexual desire directed toward and inextricably bound to fertility. Its name is Love. If a society has affordable housing and good jobs and gender equality but has not love, it is nothing. If a society gives away baby boxes and child tax credits and free daycare but has not love, it gains nothing. Love is the true magic that produces people. Would that we had a public cult around that.

> The Old Glory Club published this sharp essay from Charlemagne that was ostensibly meant to calm hostilities between two right-wing camps he dubs the Patriots and the Hard Liners, but of course it only inflamed things because social media is a discord machine.

These two camps used to be united under what can broadly be described as a MAGA–Dissident Right axis. As I described, there are many other interests, but it is these two that must cease hostilities, or else both will be destroyed by superior outside interests intent on the destruction of MAGA. This is desirable because both camps are pursuing the same ends with different strategies, and this is necessary because the enemy is so overwhelmingly powerful that knives must never again be turned inward.

> Progs pour millions into “grassroots” journalism, funding legions of local media reporters, while conservative newsmen operate on shoestring budgets (cough cough *clears throat*). Philip Reichert highlights this vast disparity that turns red counties into news deserts and hands every school board and zoning meeting to the Left.

The investment is not charity. It is done deliberately to control the information ecosystem and set the narrative at the local level, where most policy is made and most people live. The conservative movement has built nothing comparable and shows no serious intention of starting.

> China has seized the scientific high ground, says T. Greer., and they now dominate with top research institutes and infrastructure. It’s the scale, yes, but more importantly it’s their telos. Xi knows either China wins the next industrial revolution or risks another century of humiliation.

Xi Jinping insists that we have reached one of these rare hinge points in human history. The material basis of human civilization is about to change. Humanity stands at the cusp of a revolution—and it is China that will lead humanity through it. By these means China’s sovereignty may be secured, China’s economic troubles will be resolved, and the Chinese nation will return in glory to its proper place at the center of the human pageant. And if China fails in this great enterprise? Well, his countrymen need only look at their nation’s own history to see the viciousness that visits those who fall too far behind the technological frontier.

> Tree of Woe analyzes Trump’s AI Action Plan and tells you what it’s really saying. With broad deregulation and protections for developers, the message is clear: build the thing before China does.

The broad vision of the July Action Plan is being narrowed, sharpened, and codified into the specific statutory changes that the White House believes it can actually get through Congress. In that narrowing, certain priorities have survived: deregulation, federal preemption, innovation acceleration, child protection, free speech. These are the items the Administration believes are politically achievable. Other priorities have been dropped: AI interpretability, open-weight governance, energy infrastructure, ideological bias. These are the items the Administration has decided are either too technically complex, too politically toxic, or too difficult to legislate. Or perhaps they’re just a bit distracted by foreign affairs and forgot to include them. There’s been a lot going on, man.

> After another plane crash, it’s time to talk about “competence crisis” again. Nicole Gelinas walks the chaotic JFK lines and LaGuardia wreckage to expose how Broken Windows indifference to small failures invites catastrophe.

The weirdest thing about the airport mess last Friday was that nobody seemed in charge, and nobody seemed to care. The White House and Congress are responsible for keeping bombs and guns off planes, but even as the country is at war with a known terrorist state actor, neither party seems interested in whether an overstressed TSA will fail to intercept deadly contraband. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is responsible for safety and security at JFK, but it offered no visible presence to protect thousands of people in an unsecure area from the threat of a mass attack. JetBlue operates Terminal 5, but it didn’t deploy any staff to attempt to organize people in line by flight time. Even just a few uniformed people holding up signs at different points in line indicating wait times, or walking the line offering help with rescheduling flights, would have sent a message: we know that things have gone wrong, and we’re trying to fix it. The message instead from Washington, from New York, and from the airline alike was a fatalistic shrug.

> Copernican says America’s strikes on Iran have nothing to do with Tehran or Tel Aviv and everything to do with throttling China’s oil lifeline before it can lunge at Taiwan. You’ve heard the argument before, but now with dick jokes.

Geostrategically, the real fight, the big fight, the fight that I am very nervous about, is a direct conflict between the United States and China over Taiwan. The United States has built its military like a spear. A spear with a very sharp tip and a thick, hefty, and enormous logistical shaft. The United States has demonstrated the might of its expeditionary shaft by plunging it deep into Venezuela, followed by thrusting into Iran, leaving both nations with gaping holes: A political vacuum where a president once was, and the other a physical crater where its Uranium production facilities were. China does not have a military with a powerful logistical shaft for expeditionary excursions. China has a relatively small and puny shaft because they’ve built their military not like a spear, but like a hammer. While the US can support its forces globally, the Chinese military has been designed to operate close to home and use limited logistics to hit things very, very hard. While the American military is long and thick, the Chinese military is short but broad. A chode.

> Dr. Dean Abbott explains that the icky feeling you got when hearing about the Formerly Promiscuous Wife is good and normal. Parading your past iniquity can be a vice of its own.

Modesty means not revealing oneself or sensitive personal information in inappropriate contexts for attention. It means forcing knowledge of one’s intimate life and self on others who might be burdened by that knowledge or at least made uncomfortable by it. Sheatz, in posting this information, denies his obligation to practice modesty in order to create an obligation for his audience to bear this affront silently. Those who refuse, he can now cast as caring less about the Gospel simply because they find such immodesty tasteless and offensive.

> That dinergoth essay struck a nerve with the subjects of its analysis, and one Rachel Haywire has written a response to the cultural tourists who didn’t grow up in the trenches, and wonders if dark aesthetics can be reclaimed from the vape shops and thrust back into the aspirational.

There’s a vertigo that comes from realizing that what you thought was a creative subculture was simultaneously a socioeconomic condition. That the people you were hanging around with were united less by a shared aesthetic vision than a shared economic ceiling. This whole time I thought I was engaging with a creative subculture when I was really just hanging out with poor people isn’t exactly the coming-of-age story I was hoping to read about Gen Z.

And the 🏆Read of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> Imperium Press argues that huwhites should think twice before lionizing their WEIRD (Western, Educated, Industrialized, Rich, Democratic) traits and lambasting those of third-world entrants (e.g. pre-modern in-group preference and honor culture, like the Indians’ izzat). Maybe Western values like individualism and meritocracy are luxury beliefs?

Meritocracy is parasitic on solidarity. Meritocracy only works when most people voluntarily obey norms, which is to say that meritocracy needs cultural discipline—precisely the thing it devalues by focusing only on individuals. ... Once group structures dissolve, trust collapses. Norms go untransmitted, institutions weaken, and coordination problems multiply.

📚Lit of the Week📚

> Peachy Keenan has assembled a rogue’s gallery of the world’s most dastardly doom-bringers in Supervillains, the people who’ve enriched themselves by making America worse. Peachy was by far the earliest and strongest NRP supporter so you know we’ll be pre-ordering now from Passage Press.

With razor-sharp satire and zero apologies, Supervillains names the names of those who have carved out lucrative careers—by carving up our country. This is a bold and funny survival guide for Americans who refuse to be held hostage by people who hate them. Because before you can oppose them, you have to expose them.

> The Haxton Review by Joshua Knapp, is shipping now.

In the gritty streets of Coxthorpe, a forgotten English mill town where minarets pierce the skyline and old resentments simmer, a lonely warehouse worker named Adam stumbles into a cultural firestorm. The ancient Rush Bearing festival—a procession involving morris dancers, maidens, and a crusader knight—has been revived, sparking hope and igniting outrage across this deeply divided town.

> First Things’ Justin Lee discusses his work and the colonization of mainstream publishing by bossed-up cat-eye glasses-wearing turbo-thots.

> American History Z from Joey Oliver, out now at Arktos Journal.

Bold, controversial, and impossible to ignore, American History Z captures the raw energy of a generation breaking with the illusory narratives of the past, daring to retake the present, and determined to shape the future.

🐦Tweets of the Week🐦

And the 🏆Tweet of the Week🏆 awards go to…

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