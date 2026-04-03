Welcome to the NRP. We are curating the “New Right” discourse. It’s like a magazine with the best right-wing commentary from around the web: The most interesting threads and essays, spiciest podcast episodes, hilarious tweets, memes and more, thoughtfully curated and delivered to your inbox every week.

🧵Threads of the Week 🧵

> Twitter’s AI-enabled translation feature brought American chuds together with their Japanese equivalents this week, and the results might Restore Your Faith in Humanity.

> We don’t know if we buy the argument that containing Iran was “never about Israel” but if you’re looking for a clearly-stated and concise version of this argument, here it is.

During the 1994 nuclear crisis, the Clinton administration seriously considered airstrikes on North Korea’s Yongbyon reactor but backed off precisely because of the artillery threat to Seoul.



Iran was trying to accomplish the same by stockpiling missiles and drones which would have had the same deterrent effect. The proof is what Iran has been doing in the past month: attacking all its neighbors in order to pressure the US to stop attacking it.



Beyond this, they were building medium-range ballistic missiles that could reach Paris and London, meaning all of Europe could be held hostage as they built a nuclear bomb.

> Prolific poaster A.M. Hickman ruffles peoples feathers (online and offline) with his eccentric frontier lifestyle, but the guy’s lucky to be alive, cut him some slack.

He is deeply engaged in an ascetic warrior experience where he overcomes the near-insurmountable challenge of survival. He represents an ideal heroic character, a force of pure self-sufficiency. He is a legendary being whose adventures echo forever throughout the halls of history.

> Today’s most talented autismos are arguing with Grok when they should be designing scale models of cathedrals within Minecraft.

Some people just cannot tolerate a source of authority (grok in this case) lying, and they will cite studies and break down trial methodology to it until the AI gives up and concedes. But AI just forgets the entire conversation and then goes on to repeat the incorrect thing again tomorrow. So now autistic people are trapped in this psychic prison where robots steal all their time and then continue lying to people anyway. It’s very unfortunate.

> Jack Posobiec says Lord of the Rings is pagan. A thousand nerds assured him it was Christian. But actually it’s a secret third thing.

The Men of the West going into The Fourth Age of Middle-earth are not overtly Christian, but their history, and the bloodlines of their High Kings, and the implicit morality which they have absorbed during their trials has PREPARED them to receive Christ, as our European ancestors were uniquely prepared to not only receive Christ, but to carry his light to all corners of the Earth and to the stars.



Our People were MEANT to find Christianity, in which case Tolkien's Men of the West were meant to have it.

> Bumbadum makes the process piggies of the Republican party squeal.

To the RINO, American politics is about the “robust debate” and the sparring of ideas and interpretation. They are obsessed with the banality of navigating “a century+ of statutory and legal precedent” or whatever. But you dare rip the veneer of their sacred play on the hallowed television and show the real world consequences and they shriek like a vampire exposed to the sun.

And the 🏆Thread of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> Powerful interests want to make the concept of a “citizen” meaningless because it erases any sense of shared obligation, and they don’t want to feel obliged.

If you attack the concept of “allegiance” by construing it as a mere a question of procedural jurisdiction, you thereby erode the question of what duty a citizen owes to their nation. The answer to that question is likewise merely procedural: you pay your taxes, you obey the laws, and that is the end of the matter. The citizen becomes indistinguishable from the resident alien, the resident alien indistinguishable from the tourist, and the tourist indistinguishable from the invader who has simply not yet been processed.

🎥A/V of the Week🎥

> “This country was founded by racist smugglers, frontier warlords, land speculators, and plantation owners pretending to be Romans… And that’s why it’s the greatest country in the world.“

> Josiah Lippincott runs through the birthright citizenship stuff.

> Titus Techera and Accelerationist talk new space movie.

> John Doyle explains the “safe conspiracy” of moon landing denial, which lets people dismiss American decline.

> New Darryl Cooper German’s War episode is out and free for all. Check the first episode here.

📰Reads of the Week 📰

> America’s ruralities experienced a brain drain. Aaron M. Renn wonders why the same thing has happened to most of our cities. Our institutions went global, rendering the local leaders who remained mere branch managers. Business titans yielded their power to nonprofit dorks, and ESG and DEI took center stage in leadership training.

Changes in cities over the course of the last 30 to 40 years have greatly undermined local leadership cultures like the one which produced [Richard] Ravitch, a lifetime New Yorker. Among the biggest culprits was deregulation that led to corporate consolidation, particularly in banking, utilities and retailing. Back in 1980, the banks in most cities were locally owned and were limited by law to their home markets. Their CEOs were extremely powerful both in their companies and communities. And their personal professional incentives were aligned with those of their locality. The only way to grow their banks or electric utilities was to grow the community where they were based. Today, many CEOs of once-local companies are branch managers of global firms. Their job is to sit on local boards and dabble in community relations, but they don’t really call the shots anymore.

> Nicholas N. Eberstadt eulogizes Paul “Population Bomb” Ehrlich, the failed prophet who saw you as nothing more than a number in a spreadsheet, and therefore advocated for your forced sterilization and impoverishment. He’s gone, but his Malthusian cohort still runs the academy.

Despite his harsh and jarring rhetoric, his strident ideology, and his proclivity for veering off toward pseudo-science, Ehrlich was embraced into the bosom of the American academy. At Stanford, one of his close friends and colleagues was Donald Kennedy, thanked in The Population Bomb for “wield[ing] his fine editorial pen over it, and express[ing] his endorsement of its contents.” Kennedy went on to be Stanford’s president, and editor in chief of Science magazine thereafter. John Holdren—a protégé who joined Ehrlich in the Simon bet and coauthored a textbook devoting an entire section to options for “Involuntary Fertility Control”—would become science adviser for President Barack Obama and professor of environmental policy at Harvard.

> Christopher F. Rufo tallies up Gavin Newsom’s fraud enablement at $180 billion. Unemployment scams, healthcare and welfare grifts, nonprofit embezzlement — everyone’s on the take, except you of course. For you, everything’s getting worse.

The roads are crumbling. Mismanaged wildfires have turned neighborhoods into ash. Drug addiction and homelessness have metastasized, turning parts of Los Angeles and San Francisco into no-go zones. And the cost-of-living crisis is pricing middle-class taxpayers out of basic necessities like groceries and gas, even as the state spends billions on welfare programs that never seem to lift anyone out of poverty. Californians are beginning to ask: Where is all this money going? On paper, it funds hospitals, universities, schools, prisons, infrastructure, and other public services. But beneath the surface, something else is happening that California Governor Gavin Newsom does not want you to see: massive, systematic, brazen fraud.

> Samuel Hammond exposes how think tanks have quietly eroded democracy by replacing traditional party machines with more distributed (but tightly aligned) ideological machines that outsource politics, alienating voters and confusing the enforcement of accountability.

Neoliberalism is associated with privatization. But delegating services to nonprofits is no less a form of privatization, particularly if they’re paid for by the tax-sheltered surplus value of long-dead capitalists. As Dunning argues, governments and foundations effectively “deputized nonprofits to help individuals in need, and in so doing avoided addressing the structural inequities that necessitated such action in the first place.”

> Nathan Pinkoski insists that citizenship is no unconditional right but a solemn vow that must be revocable when fraudulently entered or betrayed, lest it be rendered meaningless. Denaturalization now.

This is the closest thing the secular republican world has to a marriage covenant. As in a marriage covenant, if you show you failed to understand the vows, they are voided. Love may be unconditional. But marriage is conditional on understanding the nature of the bond... When you become a citizen of the United States, you are making a solemn pledge of attachment to the constitutional order of this country... If it later emerges that you never meant any of that... then your citizenship was procured fraudulently.

> Benjamin Ryan pulls back the curtain on gender medicine’s rotten core, revealing how its activists’ overconfidence may have rendered its collapse. We never would have even known about this stuff were it not for a legal case in Alabama that mandated the release of conference footage.

This catalogue, which WPATH fought to keep shielded, provides a rich account of how leading figures in pediatric gender medicine approached scientific research, drove the evolution of medical practices, and strategized politically during a critical turning point in this field’s brief and tortured history. The two years following Strangio’s 2021 address were a period in which statehouse Republicans escalated their attacks on this field. The WPATH conference presenters largely responded to the political siege by doubling down. Rather than engage in soul searching over whether their methods in pediatrics were ethically sound and whether any criticisms had merit, they overwhelmingly stuck to their guns.

> Benjamin Braddock explains why the Dietary Guidelines for Americans are so contested, and presents a chilling counterfactual history of what manmade horrors could’ve been recommended, had politics gone another way.

The total food procurement governed by or derived from the DGA is in the range of $200–250 billion annually across all levels of government and CMS-certified institutions. As a procurement document, the DGA moves more food than McDonald’s, Sysco, and Walmart’s operations combined. This institutional purchasing power is so vast that it has effectively reorganized the entire capital structure of American agriculture and food manufacturing around the demands of the guidelines, rather than what Americans want to eat. This transformed American food production from a market system to a command economy, right down to the five-year plan tempo of guideline revision.

> Nate Fischer reminds executives that dominion requires naming—like Adam in Eden—and abdicating that ontological duty hands organizations to bureaucracy, algorithms, and alien ideologies.

An alternative is possible: As executives adopt new data technologies, they can proactively define the ontologies built into these systems — reestablishing direct control over even large organizations. This transition to digital data solutions offers the opportunity to do the hard work of “naming” — clearly articulating company ontology. This can correct old problems — names and processes that were passively delegated to bureaucracy can be reclaimed — and it can establish the framework that ensures new AI tools operate within the defined ontology. Fundamentally, defining an ontology allows an executive to unify his company around a clear creative vision.

And the 🏆Read of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> Dave Greene presents a Taming of the Shrill story, tracking the rise and fall of millennial firebrand Lindy West, and draws parallels to his frustrations with his own extremely-online subcultural corner, which also demands its participants “become the meme.”

This is also why there can never really be an authentic cultural moment online. As transformative as the ideas we encounter in the digital world might be, there is never enough friction to make them meaningful. No one is ever forced to confront the brave and quarrelsome spirits residing within their fellow man, nor face their own inner demons. Every interaction can be curated and crafted to optimize the presentation of oneself to the world until one ends up, much like Lindy West, in a life that they can neither recognize nor explain.

> They’re making the wizards black. It’s not novel or cool to whine about this unidirectional trend, but Celina101 explains better than anyone we’ve seen how civilizational DNA is embedded in our stories, and how indiscriminate palette swapping robs myths of their power.

A central pillar of Snape’s psychological profile is the severe, relentless bullying he endured at the hands of James Potter and Sirius Black during his youth at Hogwarts. In the text, this bullying is rooted in class prejudice, personal rivalry, and Snape’s affinity for the Dark Arts. James Potter, representing “old money,” social ease, and athletic prowess, torments Snape, the impoverished, socially awkward, and physically unkempt outsider. When this dynamic is transposed onto a Black actor, the cultural optics shift dramatically. The image of a wealthy, privileged white student (James Potter) mercilessly bullying, levitating, and publicly humiliating a Black student (Snape) ceases to be a only schoolboy rivalry or a critique of aristocratic arrogance. Instead, it inevitably absorbs real-world racial tensions. By race-swapping Snape, the narrative is inadvertently loaded with contemporary racial politics. This dynamic either renders James Potter entirely irredeemable in the eyes of a modern audience, destroying the nuanced tragedy of Harry realising his father was flawed or it forces the narrative to grapple with an allegory for racism that J.K. Rowling never wrote into the text. The casting does not “ignore” race, it aggressively centres it, transforming a narrative about class resentment into a proxy for modern racial discourse.

📚Lit of the Week📚

> Big drama in dissident publishing world. Allah forgive us for poasting a…a…Bulwark link, but it looks like Raw Egg Nationalist has beef with Passage Press, and he’s not the only author airing grievances. Hate to see this stuff leaked to adversarial journos.

> Speaking of Passage, you can pre-order Martin Sellner’s Remigration now.

Sellner’s proposal, while controversial, is both humane and meticulously reasoned: The voluntary return of large numbers of unassimilated migrants to their countries of origin, combined with a renaissance of civic confidence at home, opens the path forward for a healthy Europe.

> and some lovely new children’s classics from their sister pub, Chapter House. First set here, and another and another.

These are the stories that educated men and women once carried as common knowledge: The stories Lincoln knew, the stories your grandparents' grandparents might have known. Too many children today have never heard them.

> Vauban’s Camp of the Saints re-pressing got some prominent hate this week.

If Faye’s article has any interest, it is only at the level of its organizing conceit: Faye still seems to believe that, if you just tattletale hard enough, wag your finger, play connect-the-dots with enough publicly disfavored individuals, you will have won your case. But those days are over, in my view. No honest person can continue to pretend that the past twenty or thirty years of mass immigration to Europe have been a net benefit for host populations. No honest person can pretend that there has not been a concerted effort to dissolve the nation state, dilute its sovereignty, and replace its people.

> Auguste Meyrat interviews Alan Schmidt about his novel The Rhinelanders and life as a sensitive young man in a small town.

What is the fate of above-average individuals in declining small towns? How important is it to know one’s family history? How can we revive the parishes closing down all around us? How should men approach women in this cruel world? Auguste has a conversation with essayist and novelist Alan Schmidt to discuss these mysteries as well as Alan’s new book The Rhinelanders which covers these themes.

> Supreme pulpmeister The Bizarchives wrote a “millennial pop drama,” Silverlake Terrace.

Katie’s dork ex left her for a younger woman after 11 years. Her big shot tech career runs her ragged. Her best friend is secretly coming unraveled. She did everything that was asked of her in life and is left miserable and alone. Until the single dad and his princess from two doors down come splashing into her life. And they have a summer that they’ll never forget. Romance, heartbreak, friendship, baby mama drama, fist fights and second chances. A Love and Life Pulp for unfulfilled millennials.

🐦Tweets of the Week🐦

All tweets live here.

And the 🏆Tweet of the Week🏆 awards go to…

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