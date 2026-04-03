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peacedozer's avatar
peacedozer
2d

New Left Poast feels like so long ago, but the scars remain.

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zyn's avatar
zyn
3d

Hickman's revelation upon having a child - that the lifestyle he had been championing as doable with family was completely unfit for reality - was funny, but I didn't unfollow him for that.

I unfollowed him because he retweeted a guy who stole a truckload of Halloween carving pumpkins from a store (they were 'free' as in 'one per family') and congratulated him on his 'score' - even though it was completely unambiguous that the guy was just nigmaxxing those pumpkins, endless-crab-legs style. The guy is no hero. He's just a ramblin' man with anti-social morals.

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