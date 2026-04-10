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Zorost's avatar
Zorost
3d

"I fear that in some future world there will be more people like Ned Flanders, more gee-whiz normalfags and fewer fantasists of the Ideal:... There will be a glut, a teeming colony of Ward Cleavers and Jim Andersons living together in harmony in a quiet Mr. Rogers neighborhood where the lights turn out at 9 P.M."

What a moron. The 'Fantasists of the Ideal' require a world made by the Ned Flanders normalfags in order to survive. It's not a coincidence that almost all of the people he defines as 'FotI' are from a time and place made up of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhoods. Not many H.L. Menckens of the Dark Ages, or Maud Gonnes of sub-Saharan Africa, is there?

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8 replies by Dudley Newright and others
ImperialistCanuck's avatar
ImperialistCanuck
3d

I weep for the kid who has that insane mother ranting about his patriarchal tendencies at 8 months old. He's either going to grow up a troon or become Incel Hitler.

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