Welcome to the NRP. We are curating the “New Right” discourse. It’s like a magazine with the best right-wing commentary from around the web: The most interesting threads and essays, spiciest podcast episodes, funniest tweets, memes and more, thoughtfully curated and delivered to your inbox every week.

🧵Threads of the Week 🧵

> We’ve posted a few essays about how jury trials don’t work anymore because juries are too stupid and ethno-tribal, but that’s not the only reason.

They’re also failing because judges and statutes are more pro-criminal than ever before. Judge Example: In a prosecution for DV Assault, I was prohibited from introducing evidence the Defendant having assaulted the victim previously, despite the fact the law in our jurisdiction explicitly allows for this, because the judge felt it was “too prejudicial.” (Btw, this Defendant testified and confessed to every single element on the stand and the jury still returned a verdict of Not Guilty.) Statute Example: I prosecuted a woman for stealing $400,000. By law, I could not even ask for jail time because it was her first offense. The Judge had no power to grant a sentence of jail time.

> Libs love procedure.

Probably the biggest issue with RINOs is that they are addicted to the performance of process. None of this is real to them, it's a broadway play featured on CSPAN. To the RINO, American politics is about the "robust debate" and the sparring of ideas and interpretation. They are obsessed with the banality of navigating "a century+ of statutory and legal precedent" or whatever. But you dare rip the veneer of their sacred play on the hallowed television and show the real world consequences and they shriek like a vampire exposed to the sun.

And the 🏆Thread of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> Benjamin Braddock provides a Peaty response to an exorcist’s position that demons want you to eat sugar.

By the priest’s own recounting, the demon told him that his power over the woman was from “pop” (soda). But in the United States, this isn’t made with sugar, it is made with corn syrup. Corn does not occur in nature. The Olmec bred it from a grass called teosinte in one of the most radical and unexplained transformations in the history of agriculture. The plant barely resembles its ancestor. Mainstream archaeobotanists still struggle to fully account for how it happened as fast as it did but there is a school of thought that suggests the Olmec obtained the knowledge to do this by communing with entities contacted through psychedelic rituals involving human sacrifice.

🎥A/V of the Week🎥

> Frasier Payne’s is back with delicious new chudslop.

> Tyler Oliveira is doing his vox pop thing at the gas stations of Texas in order to showcase mass H-1B fraud.

> Kevin Deanna highlights how the Democrat position on immigration has comprehensively, shamelessly flipped over the last few decades and the cynical managerial machinations that caused the shift. A great primer.

> Wade Stotts watched a lot of boomercore TV so you don’t have to.

> Vrilify roasts Tucker.

> Pull down your sunglasses for this Vance-slop trailer.

> Yuri Bezmenov speaks to Chris Bray about his native California’s descent into chaos.

> The American Tribune hosts Richard Easton about the fascinating history of the Space Race.

> Kind of incredible how effortlessly Richard Spencer slides into the giggly homosexual patter found on the Benni and Basil show as they dish on dissident division, optics, and more.

📰Reads of the Week 📰

> Keegan McNamara spotlights Wyoming’s Carmelite monks erecting a Gothic monastery with CNC robots, not as anachronism but as the right ordering of tech, outclassing Bay Area novelty mills that produce nothing transcendent or eternal.

Calling the brothers of New Mount Carmel anachronistic is a naive misunderstanding. Under any historical perspective, their engagement with and advancement of techne makes vastly more sense than, say, semiconductor manufacturing springing up from the soil of Bay Area orchards. The Carmelites in alpine Wyoming are the inheritors of a deep tradition that excels at maintaining its integrity while effectively adapting to local flavor. Their meditative yet pragmatic approach is precisely what one would expect from the serene, harsh environment of the Rocky Mountains.

> Time for some game theory. Imperium Press follows up last week’s critique of our self-defeating WEIRD values with a reevaluation of izzat and asabiyyah. Europeans once ran on the same kinship, reputation, and folkish solidarity now dismissed as primitive, but we’d better reclaim it if we don’t want to get rolled by the third-worlders who still do.

Our ethnic chauvinism forces us to assert as “civilized” the very thing that is undermining our ethnic chauvinism. This is hubris befitting a Greek tragedy. The sad irony is that these identitarians have it backward—their chauvinism rests on flimsy foundations. They believe that folkways such as honour culture/izzat and folkishness/asabiyyah are parasitical on different, supposedly Western folkways. This has it exactly backward. The higher social trust and good faith assumed in Western societies are built atop a deep foundation of such tribal structures. High trust is not “natural”; it is compressed kinship. The original solution to the trust problem in Indo-European and medieval Europe was not abstract universalism; it was kinship, oath, reputation, and shared cult. In other words, “high trust” is the late, abstracted surface of a long tradition in which people had thick, redundant reasons to trust one another.

> Jeremy Carl’s latest will make you mourn the Trump admin’s failure to appoint him. He weaponizes DEI language to explain how whites pay for everything in NYC and get nothing in return.

But the funny thing is, if racial equity actually matters, it’s white New Yorkers who need it. Because in almost every respect, the New York City government has been exploiting its white citizens—without interruption—for decades. This explains in no small part why millions of them have fled the city since 1950, even as the NYC population has grown by around one million.

> The spectre of “multipolarity” is haunting right-wing spaces. Park MacDougald thinks the rise of this term and its critique of American hegemony is anything but organic, an intentional effort to not just describe American decline, but accelerate it.

While phrased as an essentially defensive arrangement against American “globalism,” multipolarity is, in practice, a strategy for Communist-Islamist world domination. U.S. grand strategy since World War II is premised on the idea of “forward defense” in the Eurasian rimland , which runs from continental Europe to the Middle East and on to coastal Asia, and which is home to most of the world’s people and economic activity. Without control of the rimland, presently secured by the combination of U.S. naval power and Washington’s system of alliances, the United States would become a second-tier “hemispheric” power.

> Richard Greenhorn defends Ketanji Brown Jackson for being the only supreme court justice brave enough to go mask off, exposing constitutional piety’s shortcomings better than any of us ever could.

I cannot dislike Justice Jackson, because unlike almost everyone else in the legal profession, she is honest. And honesty is a virtue. If all liberals had been as honest as her (and I include in this designation Justice Roberts and Justice AMY Barrett—we have a Supreme Court justice named AMY—what has happened to this country—AMY—imagine being sentenced to life in prison by a little trollop named AMY) then we would not be in this communist morass. Conservatives bash Justice Jackson not for her liberalism, but because she is honest. And moderate liberals bash her for the same reason: She is espousing the revolutionary program unabashedly. She is exposing the stupidity and arrogance of the Court when she should be showing reverence for such a venerable institution.

> Jack Hadfield brings a street-level analysis of Britain’s new right-wing protest culture. It’s no longer just for the lads, grannies and mums are making their voices heard too. These protests are not just a populist distraction—they’re real and they matter because they represent a praxis beyond the ballot box. We don’t really have this in the U.S., but it’d be a lot cooler if we did.

Historically, right-wing street protests in Britain were completely dominated by one specific demographic: highly politicised working-class men from their twenties to fifties. These were the people who hit the ground backing Tommy Robinson’s EDL marches in the early 2000s, and the same basic pattern continued when Britain First sprung up onto the scene. Recently, some of the ‘For You’ page right have gone out of their way to attack football hooligans, claiming they are falling for some kind of ‘bread and circuses’ operation to hold the British people down, foolishly dispersing their energy fighting each other rather than focusing on the real enemy. This has absolutely zero connection to the truth, as anyone who has done the slightest of research into right-wing street movements would know. In reality, it was precisely this demographic who were among the first in Britain to react to the scourge of the grooming gangs. That is not to say their activities were particularly effective, but to claim they were all too distracted by football matches is absurd.

> BAP predictably gave this data-driven critique of the pro-natalist craze from Hugh Selwyn Mauberley the nod this week. Actually women don’t want to forego college to churn butter, he argues.

The reason I react so strongly against the pro-family social conservative movement du jour is this: I fear that young, intelligent people who are rightly concerned about their future happiness will be induced by conservative pundits to give up on their aspirations and embark on a life of servitude, domestic drudgery, and material scarcity. Examples of this are not hard to find—the Institute for Family Studies is eager to publish confessionals by young people who declare that the pursuit of ideals is misguided, reckless, dangerous, even. Down with the “individualistic, anti-family spirit,” they say. Down with the “free.” Don’t you see we’re all slaves now? And when the spurr hits, and the whip slits the air, and the chains jingle and the steel grows hot in the sun . . . we smile. I fear that in some future world there will be more people like Ned Flanders, more gee-whiz normalfags and fewer fantasists of the Ideal: fewer Isadora Duncans, fewer Maud Gonnes, fewer Jeanne d’Arcs, fewer Egon Schieles, Percy Shelleys, Lord Byrons, H.L. Menckens, and there will be no Arthur Schopenhauers to be found at all. There will be a glut, a teeming colony of Ward Cleavers and Jim Andersons living together in harmony in a quiet Mr. Rogers neighborhood where the lights turn out at 9 P.M.. Everything will seem warm and safe, and everyone alive will be folded up in a red wool cardigan.

> You need to be scoldmaxxing. Marilyn Simon reframes domestic nagging as a playful vocation of foidly possession and self-aware roleplay when done right. Pouting and a role-reversing tone invite the husband’s masculine taming, preserving sexual tension and guiding him toward betterment.

There are two aspects to it, and both run directly opposite to the mindset of a Karen. The first is that the scold must be self-aware. She knows that she is acting a stereotype, that she is performing and pretending. It’s roleplay and foreplay combined. This doesn’t mean that she isn’t sincere in her corrections of her husband, but her sincerity is softened by a woman artfulness. When she is acts as a scold, she becomes more feminine than she is otherwise, and in every way more conventional. She might put her hands on her hips; she may pout; she might speak condescendingly, almost as though to a naughty schoolboy. She certainly has a tone . The more impertinent and the more imperious she becomes, the more playful she is.

> Kenaz Filan has been blogging like a maniac this week, producing a fascinating 5-part series on strongmen. What are they? How do you spot one? Start here.

Modern life is complex, contradictory, and often confusing. We are surrounded by competing narratives, incomplete information, and problems that resist simple solutions. We are expected to weigh tradeoffs and live with ambiguity. That is cognitively expensive. Over time, the burden accumulates. The effort required to process complexity begins to wear down even the most capable minds. The desire for clarity—for a framework that makes sense of things—grows stronger. And when that clarity appears, it is not experienced as manipulation. It is experienced as relief.

And the 🏆Read of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> When Hormone Hangover transitioned, she felt stunning and brave. When she detransitioned, she felt even more stunning and brave. Now, she’s just a regular mom cast out of the spotlight, and stunningly and bravely coping with the lack cultural validation. Maybe her need for affirmation was what caused all this trouble in the first place?

Ah, how sweet the nectar of online validation! I ended up kind of craving more, more attention, more praise, more compliments. It was like a drug. It gave me a high. (Please don’t take this as rebuke if you were someone who said nice things to me. I love it if you said nice things to me. Thank you for saying nice things to me and please feel free to continue to do so. It’s just that being on the internet kind of messes with your head.) You start to be like - wow, am I actually soooo amazing?

> Freya India usually writes about insecure young women who’ve been driven insane by social media. This week she expands her definition of this group to include everyone online, male and female, old and young, even the catty teenager reading this (🫵).

Indirect aggression, for example, is how girls typically fight; they are more likely to use tactics like passive-aggression, social exclusion and reputation destruction, rather than getting physical. But now boys are growing up doing the same. Obviously, all aggression online is indirect—we can’t hit someone on X—which means we are all trained, conditioned, many of us raised, into the same way of arguing… And so grown men spend all day retweeting mean comments, mocking each other’s hair and clothes and body shape, passively-aggressively unfollowing and blocking and ratio’ing and subtweeting and tagging each other in embarrassing photos. In other words, fighting like girls.

> Mana Afsari is examining the Zoomer allergy to falling head over heels, and the vulnerability that necessitates. Gender war slop has left a generation feeling alienated, afraid, and lonely. Zoomers don’t want to get hurt, but their fear is an insult to their recent ancestors who fought for their right to love freely.

I find first-world heteropessimism to be an insult, if nothing else, to myself and to the women who came before me and who did not have the freedoms that I do. Only a handful of women in the countless generations of my family, originally from Iran, had the opportunity to be with a man they freely, genuinely loved. And yet women a generation or two older, born and raised in the United States, are asking young women like me: “Have you tried being gay?”

📚Lit of the Week📚

> You know him from the Reads section. Now Mushkelji is dabbling in fiction.

I lift and read books and fuck sluts, deep existence there. I don’t have the money to provide true patronage. Just let me fucking help. Please. It’s only $300 for me but that’s more like forking over $5,000 with your income and expenses. All the charities are corrupt NGO’s to funnel money nowadays. Any donation to them is probably just gonna make some anti-white propaganda against me anyway. Just let me fucking give the money. Let me know I helped one person. Just pretend some distant uncle paid it. Please, an innocent child deserves these greenbacks more than me. But Mia has pride. And I guess it still does sound weird. I hope the prayers I said for her help at least.

> Passage Press vol. 3 is finally out. Award-winning writing from your favorite sensitive young writers.

> Russell Walter imagines our incel future.

The Incel Death Camps, as they came to be known, operated without public scrutiny for nearly two years. But in March 2038, model and influencer Anya Petrova posted a video to her 14 million followers in which she revealed that her leather bodysuit had been harvested from Incels. ‘They’re finally wrapped around a woman,’ she said, running her hands down the bodysuit. ‘Isn’t that what they always wanted?’

> Auguste Meyrat reviews The Essential John Derbyshire.

Derbyshire noted the alarming rates of violence and dysfunction among black Americans and felt compelled to push back against falsehoods obscuring this fact. Like any good writer, he backed up his claims with solid evidence and avoided unfair generalizations, but America, particularly during the Obama administration, was not ready to have this discussion.

🐦Tweets of the Week🐦

And the 🏆Tweet of the Week🏆 awards go to…

There you have it, folks. Another week in the bag. If you enjoyed yourself, please smash that like button so the Substack algorithm knows to spread it around.

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