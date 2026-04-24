Welcome to the NRP. We are curating the “New Right” discourse. It’s like a magazine with the best right-wing commentary from around the web: The most interesting threads and essays, spiciest podcast episodes, hilarious tweets, memes and more, thoughtfully curated and delivered to your inbox every week.

🧵Threads of the Week 🧵

> If you’re wondering about the absolute state of the foster care and adoption situation in the U.S., look no further than this anecdote.

One of the "couples" was a 60-year-old white dude who had divorced his wife of 30 years and abandoned his family, moved a 20-year-old Filipino lady boy in, and the whole presentation was the lady boy giggling about how their adopted "son" slept in his bed and was his "little play thing" (his words) while the old man worked.



We were horrified. As we looked at each other with "you gotta be shitting me" looks, the white liberal women running the agency were laughing along, loving it.



I raised my hand and asked how that squares up with the rule of "no co-sleeping", and the harridans in charge went ballistic.

> UBI won’t work because the average person who needs it already has it, and they’re not exactly building cathedrals.

If you aren’t creation maxxing while waging, you wont do it under luxury communism either. Creative work is extremely taxxing and your wage job isn’t actually that hard. The problem is your neuroticism and lack of discipline, not your job. All your necessities being provided for will only make you weaker and gayer such that you’ll make up some new bullshit to get overwhelmed by and then cope by playing video games all day.

> A lot of our guys assume that GIRLS was bad because it was made by a libtard, but it’s one of the most honest shows in TV history.

You rarely you get the “Adam POV,” in media... there’s plenty of Shout Your Abortion tv/film out there and the creators will often depict the struggle of the woman with abortion, but it’s typically along the lines of “grappling with doing what she wants/needs in the face of a society who wants to make her decisions for her,” not struggling with the moral weight of abortion... many creators are on record as having designed abortion media with the specific intention in mind of “destigmatizing” abortion (the currently-famous-again Lindy West for example, who co-founded Shout Your Abortion)... and if there *is* a pro-life character, they’re often thinly drawn, depicted as people who want to control women more than they want to save babies or even care about children. But here, Lena really does an incredible job making a pro-life (such that he is) character seem complex and sympathetic, in spite of what she herself might believe... true artistry!

> Women are the real incels even when they’re having sex. They’re not getting what they need out of it, any more than guys who can’t get laid.

Casual sex is unironically a huge part of why so many women have become politically radicalized. If you ask a random woman why she hates men, 95% chance it boils down to sexual grievance, accumulated from embarrassing experiences like the OP. In other words, women are the real incels (in spirit).

> Don’t marry the crazy lib girl and expect her to be pulled rightward by the gravity of your bedroom prowess or winning personality. It might work in a totally superficial way before her true (crazy, evil) nature asserts itself. This is a catastrophically false meme.

It’ll get you 1-2 kids with an insane woman before a messy divorce, but it does not appear to be something that magically transforms her into the ideal life partner for a 50 year marriage The idea appeals to basically all men because it’s like the greatest cope of all time “It’s fine I’m dating an insane communist drug addict with no parents bro. I transformed her into a sundress wheatfield tradwife because of how good at sex I am. You’re only worried because you’re not good enough at sex to marry the onlyfans communist”

> A possum in Owen Cyclops’ driveway.

a possum in my driveway. i called a number: they said it was too small to be alone. probably orphaned. so i put it in a box with food. but when i picked it up it played dead. first of all: not going to work. second of all: im your only ally now. lets have some honesty between us

> Peachy Keenan chronicles the fall of Star Wars from an insider’s perspective at Disney Parks.

Disney made the decision to invest this money in order to support the new trilogy, which they thought would erase the old one in the minds of fans. The level of hubris around this is one for the business industry history books… Result: JJ Abrams' career was finished as a filmmaker. Rian Johnson was wrecked. Kathleen Kennedy is finally out as head of Lucas. Chapek out. Disney movies are garbage. The greatest entertainment IP ever created was lit on fire to appease the egos of the geniuses who bought it and thought they could outdo the original genius.

> Parenthood is how you stop being a child.

You realize that from now on you’re always going to see things from the perspective of the parent, not as a child, and a lot of your complaints and hangups and neuroses will melt away, never to return, and from now on the stories you’ll tell about your childhood, stories you’ve told 1000 times before, will have a slightly different character, will be based on a fuller understanding of who you are and what actually happened to you, and you’ll think, “my God, in all those years of childlessness, I’ve cheated myself of this realization, of this opportunity to understand the world as it really is and move on.”

> Outgoing Misanthrope gives you the straight dope on farmhand life.

If you are lucky, the Farmeresse will stay inside all day except for brief jaunts into the curated portions of the property for social media purposes. You really shouldn't bother her with anything, as you will lower your stock in her eyes with every single question, further proving you are wasting her time and money. But also, don't do anything without her approval, particularly if it might cost her a dollar or more. Again, choose wisely.

> The longhouse works on a small enough scale.

Reading the room in an office full of young women is a great way to predict what lotions and potions will go over in a market where the buyers and the sellers are essentially identical. But reading the room at Lucasfilm HQ won’t tell you jack shit about what the ~10yo boys Star Wars was created for want (or will tolerate). The aboriginal flaw in women’s antennae is that it’s susceptible to being hacked by persistent shameless terroristic psychos.

And the 🏆Thread of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> What’s the deal with millennial greige? Blame Kim and Kanye.

You see these concerns take form in the home’s masterful control of light—the homes main halfway could easily be mistaken for a cloister; in the craftsmanship of the floors, hand troweled seamless belgian plaster floors polish to just barely reflect light, you see it in the commitment to minimalism, the pains they made not to have trim anywhere, the spaces are continuous and plastic, with no unnecessary lines. They wanted emptiness, a complete lack of distraction, a poverty of signalling, nothing to betray the human games of status, a space where you see god as light.

> Move over Ezra, the future of the American Left is insane true believers like Hasan Piker, says Spencer Klavan. They can’t moderate because moderation is “murder.”

Basically every major viable Democrat is already on camera, face hanging out, saying the most demented imaginable falderal about sex and race with his or her whole chest. Not only that but most of them insisted, violently, that to moderate or contest these insane positions even slightly would be the act of a murderous scumbag. You can't actually proceed from that to reinventing yourself as a centrist party, since then you become, by your own logic... a bunch of murderous scumbags!

🎥A/V of the Week🎥

> Another can’t-miss interview from Isaac Simpson: This discussion with Peter Nimitz lays out the full, intriguing history of the SPLC.

> Auron MacIntyre walks you through Palantir’s new manifesto. Who better than the guy who brought you The Total State?

> You’ve heard about how the SPLC was caught funding far-right activists, and who better to consult to separate hysteria and hoax from what actually matters than the people who were there from the beginning. Gavin McInnes, Richard Spencer, Ken Silva & Casey Whalen guest on The Backlash.

> Bridget Phetasy hosts Mike Solana to discuss how centrist libs are playing footsie with extremists at the highest level of prestige, who giggling about murder and terrorism, a phenomenon that simply does not exist on the Right.

> Yuri Bezmenov hosts Jacob Savage to discuss his viral article and more.

> BREAKING: Sarah Palin is Fuent-posting.

📰Reads of the Week 📰

> Missed this one last week: Christopher Sandbatch is explaining Palantir’s obsession with “ontology.” They’re building not just a new way of describing the structure reality, but an God View that’s so all-seeing and all-encompassing that it imposes a structure onto reality. It’s not easy reading, but if you want to understand the world to come, you may just have to power through this one.

Palantir’s ontology does not reflect the structure of government data — it imposes a structure on it, and then the structure becomes the ground on which all subsequent reasoning must stand. The ontology is not a mirror; it is a machine for selecting, structuring, and amplifying certain realities over others, and Nietzsche would have recognized it immediately for what it is: a value-creation event dressed in the language of neutral engineering.

> For American Affairs, Malcolm Kyeyune introduces “Nuremberg Christianity,” a civic religion where the Holocaust stands in for Christ’s blood sacrifice. A replacement for a dying Christian faith, and now dying itself, says the author, killed by hypocrisy.

Nuremberg Christianity, like its rivals and predecessors, comes with its own cosmology, its own sacred history, its own priesthood, and its own rituals of purification. Far from being a niche or edge phenomenon in an otherwise disenchanted and nihilistic era, Nuremberg Christianity has achieved mass adoption in every stratum of Western society, claiming for itself the role of de facto state religion in many Western countries.

> We promised ourselves that we’d no longer share essays about “right wing art,” but Dmitry managed to put forth a provocative new argument: Conservatives are largely biologically incapable of creating great “art” as it is popularly defined. Evolution doesn’t stop at the neck, after all. So stop pushing for patronage: we were never going to have a right-wing cultural renaissance.

…political dispositions are biologically ingrained and serve different societal functions, including the art they make. Some preserve, stabilize, ritualize, and coordinate. Others experiment, violate, destabilize, and discover. Much of what’s lamented as rightwing artistic deficiency is the byproduct of judging a coordination technology by the standards of exploratory expression. The conservative is not a failed artist. The liberal is not an incompetent engineer. A man is not an unattractive woman. A woman is not a weak man. Judging these things by the standards of their counterpart is how you corrode their complementary differences in service of the Blank Slate’s religion of commoditized human biomass.

> FacultyLeaks.com shares a story of a DEI hire that illustrates how up their own asses universities have gotten. A university search committee filtered white applicants by how non-white their names sounded, and end up offering the job to a One Battle After Another extra.

One finalist, Marco, slipped through the racial filter because his last name sounded Hispanic. The committee was briefly excited. Diversity! But when he showed up in person and appeared to be white, the mood shifted. The committee chair wrote that despite Marco’s qualifications, he “doesn’t offer anything from a diversity perspective” — a Spanish-sounding name, she noted, doesn’t change the fact that someone is still white. She wrote this in a university email. The kind that can be subpoenaed.

> Michael Nelson wants you to break out of the wage cage, reframing the Protestant work ethic as slave morality. Time to go NEET mode and leech off a system that hates you.

The Protestant work ethic led the way for the industrial revolution to get away with such extreme expectations of labour. The slave-ethic mindset was secularised, and work was now something that measured how useful a person was. It was stressed to workers how it was their social duty to work as much as possible. It was literally taught in schools that idleness was a disgrace, and so society became this vassal aimed at creating as many hard workers as possible.

> Gregory Treat guests on Johann Kurtz’s newsletter with an essay about an “aristocratic technology” he calls “prestige finance.” Great houses aren’t built on hustle or MBAs, they require deep, low-time preference mastery that takes a lifetime to achieve.

It is not investment banking, wealth management, or ‘finance’ in the modern sense. It is a specific four-stage loop that Great Houses ran on for roughly three hundred years – calibrated to underwrite the subtle and shifting needs of an expanding Anglo empire… This, I argue, is how much of the British gentry, who then gave rise to the American founder class, intelligently generated and preserved wealth across the industrial era, even while being publicly mocked as hopeless spendthrifts and debt-addicts who could not manage a ledger.

> eugyppius sees a dimwitted whale repeatedly beaching himself and sees Germany.

The case of Timmy the Retard Whale is oddly captivating. Most obviously it illustrates the naiveté and neotenous emotional incontinence of Germans today, many of whom have countered the pervasive secularisation of society with an exaggerated and childish faith in the overarching sacrality of the natural world and its creatures… In my more delirious moments I wonder if Timmy is not also an omen from on high, a metaphor from the heavens to illustrate for us the ridiculous, circular farce that Germany has become.

> Indigenous ways of knowing are real, says Jonathan Salem-Wiseman at Aporia, but not in the noble-savagey way that libtards think. They're not magic, they’re rooted in non-WEIRD cognitive styles, shaped by environment, and even worthy of respect.

It turns out that our assumptions about a common human nature rest upon data generated by psychological studies of a highly peculiar group: university students from Western, educated, industrialized, rich and democratic countries. These “WEIRD” people are not representative of humanity, and thus the conclusions we have drawn about cognition, perception, personality traits, moral intuitions and behavioural dispositions simply do not translate to the global population.

> Mary Harrington is back with another coinage (her “omnicause” was one of our favorites of 2024). Add “moral market-making” to the list, her term for what disgraced orgs like the SPLC do.

Like policy laundering, moral market-making contributes to the pervasive modern-day suspicion that the framework to which public life is ordered has come wildly adrift from common-sense policy on the ground, in ways that are difficult to identify and thus impossible to challenge. Even so, the SPLC’s alleged, decade-long, fraudulent cultivation of a seemingly largely synthetic “far right” threat, variously to justify their own existence or to smear other more mainstream political opponents, has to rank as one of the most cynical, toxic, and morally bankrupt pieces of sustained political theatre I’ve ever come across.

And the 🏆Read of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> Aaron M. Renn puts a clever spin on the post-literacy discourse. Literacy is for Prots, with their Bible Quizzes and word studies. Zoomers had their book-learnin’ skills melted by TikTok and may drift toward Catholicism’s smells ‘n bells. Not good, says the author.

In this cultural-religious environment, Catholicism might indeed grow in its appeal because of its aesthetic-experiential rather than textual way of relating to its base of followers. But a mass Catholic revival in America would not solve many of our substantive problems because Catholicism is not an engine of broad-based human capital development, certainly relative to Protestantism. People have talked about the “Brazilification” of America - extremely diverse, with a glittering, ostentatious elite, a hollowed out middle class, a large underclass, mass corruption, civic dysfunction, etc. A Catholic America would be very compatible with a Brazilified future.

📚Arts and Letters of the Week📚

> ARX-Han thinks cut-fruit stinky-lunch asian diasporoid totebag girl lit sucks. We need to get more insane than the average San Francisco Slack jockey.

So much of our community’s fiction boils down to stories about positional status games in the PMC-class anchored on a small and repetitive set of thematic regurgitations in the vein of Catherine Liu’s analysis. The analysis of white-adjacency holds in part because it’s at least directionally correct with respect to our class position if not entirely accurate due to our obvious phenotypic distinctions. The Asian-American subject is a hollow man and a hollow woman and it is for this reason that the Asian-American writer is a hollow artist. The God-shaped hole at the center produces an economic and cultural elite whose sole fixation to the exclusion of all other entities essentials reduces to the relentless pursuit of technocapital.

> Auguste Meyrat reviews Bothelford’s Gone.

Beyond saying the unsayable about the effects of mass migration from the third world, McLaren uses Jack’s story to describe the internal crackup hollowing out England. Family breakdown, the loss of religion, tech addiction, government corruption, leftist indoctrination, and even gender dysphoria (ironically enough, the most interesting character is Jack’s gender confused classmate Fauna). All of these social pathologies have come together to fully immiserate Gen Z and deprive them of any kind of cultural or material inheritance. Jack can only vaguely sense that something is deeply wrong with his world, which finally causes him to lash out instinctively and incoherently.

> Amazon won’t sell @Vauban Books’ reprint of The Camp of the Saints. But it’s available elsewhere.

> New Keith Woods essay collection: Ethnopolitics.

From the deep origins of human conflict and cooperation to the structure of modern Western states, these essays trace how group identity continues to shape power, legitimacy, and social order. They examine the expansion of administrative regimes, the divergence of elite and popular interests, and the political consequences of demographic change across Europe and the wider West.

> The lamestream media wrote about the Passage Press reprints of the earlier, better Hardy Boys first editions. Virtue and Wonder respond.

There is an irony here that Lefferts does not seem to notice. He spends the first half of his essay framing the publisher as a vehicle for reactionary nostalgia, an operation devoted to restoring a lost golden age of masculine authority. And then his own close reading reveals protagonists who are suspicious of the past, who view old buildings with dread rather than longing, and who spend their time undermining and outmaneuvering their own father. If these are reactionary texts, they are doing a poor job of it.

> Morgoth revisits True Lies. Another example of the wholesome chungus ‘90s that wasn’t so wholesome, nor chungus, after all.

It can be argued that the groundwork for “woke” was planted in 90s nihilism. As in the action movie, the culture became increasingly self-critical and deconstructive, turning back on itself as its own assumptions and myths lost their authority.

🐦Tweets of the Week🐦

And the 🏆Tweet of the Week🏆 awards go to…

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