New Right Poast

New Right Poast

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isaac Simpson's avatar
Isaac Simpson
1d

The fact that I didn’t also win for my Tucker tweet shows that this newsletter is SPLC propaganda

Reply
Share
3 replies by Dudley Newright and others
Refenestrated's avatar
Refenestrated
14h

“Did they really make grade schools kids climb 30’ ropes off a tile floor in street clothes?”

Ha ha, of course not, even 70s and 80s gym teachers weren’t *that* reckless. Sometimes they’d put a thin, brittle, dried-out rubber wrestling mat under the rope.

Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Newright Poast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture