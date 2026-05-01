Welcome to the NRP. We are curating the “New Right” discourse. It’s like a magazine with the best right-wing commentary from around the web: The most interesting threads and essays, spiciest podcast episodes, funniest tweets, memes and more, thoughtfully curated and delivered to your inbox every week.

🧵Threads of the Week 🧵

> Jia Tolentino is a New Yorker writer who proudly admitted to shoplifting from Whole Foods, which is pretty funny if you know the lore.

This is the mansion that New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino grew up in before her parents were indicted for a massive human trafficking scheme that basically involved forcing Filipino migrants into slavery.



Her parents trafficked hundreds of immigrants into the US, then threatened them with deportation if they spoke out against abusive living conditions and extremely predatory loans that basically forced the migrants into a form of indentured servitude or modern day slavery.

> Like many Democrats, Trump’s latest assassin is probably pretty smart, and that’s a problem.

So you get a super-smart guy like Allen, he excels in one narrow area, and extrapolates that excellence into thinking he knows more than he does in other areas. He goes into Blue Sky, he goes to No Kings protests, and he is easily swayed into believing all of the insane, violent lies those sorts of intellectual cesspools foster. All of a sudden this computer science expert is a national political policy expert too, except that latter expertise is derived from insane propaganda. The man with the intellectual skill to write code is not smart enough to recognize when he himself has fallen prey to propaganda, so he KNOWS that Donald Trump is Hitler and must be stopped.

> The only way to fight AI slop is to be more human. Tough news for the NRP’s Dudley Newright, the world’s last human aggregator.

Unfortunately, creating an AI to do aggregation and repost from X and TikTok is embarrassingly trivial. X was already being overrun with AI bots, and we all saw the same viral stuff posted over and over. Human aggregators and reposters are getting beaten by AI aggregators, which post much faster than them, and detect viral trends better.

> Meet “Pink Pantheress Britain,” a new aspirational online aesthetic that presents a cute, twee, sanitized, and harmonious vision of multicultural Britain “without the bad parts.” Princess Di, Shakespeare, grime, the local chicken shop owner — it’s all one thing.

‘Pink Pantheress Britain’ is distinct from the ‘Yookay’ in this way then in that it is still Brit-ish, it hasn’t begun to transmogrify into something else entirely where its peoples and cultures bear increasingly less resemblance to the historical state. ‘Pink Pantheress Britain’ is multicultural Britain in continuity with historical Britain, it is historical Britain with some fun added new twee multicultural elements (like Pink Pantheress).

> High culture appreciator Richard Spencer brings the hammer down on a “We wuz” critique of hip hop.

ACM’s market niche seems to be as your “based black friend,” whose bigotry you can point to, to prove that you’re not racist. The irony is that his cultural commentary resembles the type of absurd conspiracy theories that plague the African-American community.

> A foid explains work-appropriate outfits.

But I can never fully care about thingy-on-the-computer job. Looking cute at the computer has a higher ROI for lighting my inner fire. Do I want to use that inner fire to do computer-thingy? No, I probably want to use that inner fire to find a man. That’s what most women are doing with their “jobs.”



Women are liars. They’ve lied to themselves so long that some of them actually believe it.

> Maybe some wars can’t be won.

This mindset is partly the result of America’s relatively young and “childish” national character. As a society with a short history, America has a short memory. For much of its early existence, as the sole great power in the Western Hemisphere, the United States largely avoided the kind of complicated, protracted conflicts that require deft diplomacy and realistic negotiation.



Most older, more mature civilizations understand that the world must be shared, because the cost of demanding total victory on every issue is extremely high and rarely worth it. Only Children demand to get their way all the time every time.

And the 🏆Thread of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> Granite Mtn. Movie Club mourns the Sandlot life.

I actually watched The Sandlot recently with my kids, and one of them said, “Dad, it would be so cool if I had a bunch of friends who lived on our street and I could do stuff like this.” That hit me hard, because I had that growing up and my parents didn’t have to engineer it. It was just the default. My childhood neighborhood just had like 30 boys my age within walking distance. To live somewhere that even loosely resembles the lifestyle in The Sandlot now, you probably need to make 3–4x the median household income.

🎥A/V of the Week🎥

> Twitter funnyman Howlingmutant makes his first audio appearance since his doxxing. Something tells me that guy’s gonna be just fine.

> Myth of the 20th Century and Lance's Legion try to wrap their heads around Palantir.

📰Reads of the Week 📰

> Benjamin Braddock looks Girardianly at the WHCD assassination, reframing it as an attempted pagan scapegoat slaughter.

What the images caught was the entire pagan repertoire of male response to violence, performed in tuxedos, in real time, in front of a press class that has spent a generation denying the existence of such a thing. None of these men decided in the moment what they were going to be. Each of them under fire was the kind of man he had been all along.

> You don’t think of emergency 911 calls as something that could experience a competence collapse, but Christopher F. Rufo is here to show you how mismanagement is plaguing this antiquated system in California.

Tuolumne’s emergency system experienced multiple breakdowns. According to an internal document obtained by an NBC affiliate, the county’s network suffered a blackout for some 12 hours straight. In another case, a man who attempted to call 911 five times to report that his garage was on fire couldn’t get through. In yet another, dispatchers could not connect the lines after receiving a “911 call of an active heart attack.” “Could you imagine making the scariest phone call of your life and thinking no one is coming?” the whistleblower said.

> Palantir’s Alex Karp has always talked like a Metal Gear Solid villain, openly acknowledging big tech’s dependence on Uncle Sam (and vice versa) while sneering at Google’s performative libtardism. Brutal honestly or just another smokescreen? Geoff Shullenberger asks the hard questions.

In 2019, Karp wrote an op-ed lambastic Google as unpatriotic for withdrawing from Project Maven, a Pentagon-led machine learning and data analytics operation later taken over, in part, by Palantir. Karp’s biographer Michael Steinberger recalls the CEO saying at the time, “We’re making Western institutions strong and, in some cases, dominant. That’s our narrative, Now that’s probably not a popular narrative in the Valley. It’s a very popular narrative in America.

> Owen Cyclops traces his childhood kleptomania back to Augustine’s pear theft, revealing how stealing wasn’t about the loot but the thrill of being above the rules, even in a liberal household that never bothered to define any. So the next time some New Yorker journalist justifies her “microlooting” with platitudes about inequality, you’ll know what it’s really all about.

It’s a tangible manifestation of something that makes you different from the people around. I have this item, you don’t. I got it, for free. Why? Because I’m smart. I’m different. I do things this way, and you don’t… You may not like the people around you, but at least you’re not like them, because you’re doing something they’re not doing. You may not be in control of where you live or who you associate with, but you can release some of that pressure by making yourself different from others. I suspect that some religious practices serve this function, either a positive or negative way.

> Jenny Holland searches for the roots of middle-class white girl radicalization and finds that old women are eating their young, engineering their spiritual collapse by reengineering society to meet their perceived needs.

When, at age 23, I went to work at The New York Times, it was not a newsroom run by woke zealots. It was a newsroom run by old-time professionals, mature adults. Working there also vastly increased my confidence in my professional skills, paid me a decent salary, and I would never again need to rely on a hideously dumb political thought system to make sense of the world. In short, when I was a university student, I was demoralised. When I joined the adult world, I got over it. My politics changed accordingly. Today’s young university women are not getting the opportunity to grow up.

> Grayson Quay is wondering why public schools bend over backward for Islamic prayer rooms and foot-washing stations while Christianity fades, too adapted to secularism to demand its own space.

American Christianity has become invisible in the public square. We don’t wear headscarves, grow forelocks, carry special daggers, or stop what we’re doing to flop down on prayer rugs. Our Sabbath-keeping is a joke compared to how the Jews do it. The reason Muslims have public school prayer rooms and we don’t isn’t because administrators favor Muslims over Christians (though I’m sure they often do). It’s because Muslims demand them and we don’t. It’s time for that to change.

> Scott Greer thinks right-wing conspiracy theories are a kind of padded retard playpen that keeps the Right paranoid and clicking, never asking the obvious question: “OK, now what?”

It’s no wonder that cheering on the Democrats is now a favorite political option for certain corners of the Right. The effects of popular conspiratorialism aid the liberal establishment and retard the Right. There’s no chance of these notions causing some kind of mass revolt. They sow division on the Right and encourage some right-wingers to want Democrats to take power again. This hardly threatens the status quo. In fact, it reinforces it.

> You think your dating life is rough. Auguste Meyrat alerted us to a viral Substack piece about the nightmarishly desperate situation in China, where young men are gearing up for another century of humiliation. The solution might not come from an algorithm.

And yet, too many Americans (and other Westerners) look at the way China has arranged things with admiration. They believe the way to maximize human productivity, economic prosperity, and technological innovation is to shed the remaining vestiges of humanism and Christianity in Western culture. They have concluded that all education deviating from career-training and leftist indoctrination works against a peaceful, progressive society. This is why they spurn tradition, conservatism, and personal freedom—all of which make a mess of their promised utopia.

> You’ve heard that the medium is the message. Kenaz Filan says the medium is the man. Television selected Reagan, and social media picked Trump. For the foreseeable future, it’s all about engagement.

Television fit Reagan like a comfortable pair of slippers. He didn’t need to be the most informed candidate, because he was the most watchable one. The medium had changed and, once again, it chose the man best suited to it. We’ve built a system that selects leaders based on their ability to command attention. But leadership involves a very different set of skills. Negotiation and compromise are essential for political success. They are also, more often than not, the kiss of death on social media.

And the 🏆Read of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> Do you hate it when “the hubs” leaves the toilet seat up? Don’t blog about it, please. Dave Greene already solved this. He knows where you’re headed, so he ended gender slop discourse by providing a standardized framework for cutting through the grievancemongering, getting to brass tacks, and ideally, moving on with your life.

Relative to the average man today, is [the] ideal median husband more masculine, more confident, more forceful, more economically ambitious, more of a fighter, more of a breadwinner, more grounded, and steadfast? Or do men need to become more feminine, more compliant, more yielding, less ambitious, more atomized, and more willing to play a role purely in support of the women in their lives? Take a moment to think about the question, and come to your conclusion as honestly as possible. Then, after you are finished, try answering the last qualifying question. “How could we change society, culturally, economically, and educationally so that it would cultivate more of these types of marriageable men and lead them to find suitable wives?” With this question, finally, I think we can step over most of the hurdles that lead to the interminable cyclical nature of the “gender-slop” discourse. We are focusing on outcomes and the society we want to produce. From this point, non-circular, productive conversations can flow.

📜Lit of the Week📜

> Raw Egg Nationalist and Carl Benjamin discuss the former’s book on the death of masculinity.

> Kathleen Stock savages Russell Brand’s dubious new testimony.

During one of his motormouth livestreams, viewers susceptible to Brand’s charms can mentally zone in and out while doing other things, and come away with a distracted impression of sincerity, humor, or cleverness. But when forced to concentrate on his words on the page, placed in consecutive order and shorn of the accompanying visual circus, the mirage disappears.

> Theo Dalrymple gives Camp of the Saints a mixed review.

Raspail’s flawed novel is an illustration of an elementary political principle. For a liberal democracy to work, there must be a demos; for there to be a demos, there must be something more in common among them than living geographically cheek-by-jowl (without at the same time demanding an absolute uniformity). To import huge numbers of people who do not share, and indeed are resistant to sharing, the minimum that holds a demos together is inimical to liberal democracy.

> Retired horndog Delicious Tacos meets younger model known as Worst Boyfriend Ever.

I get closer and closer to “the bag” from my day job. Worst case scenario putting in these ten years of work then getting it yanked at the last minute. HR meeting on the calendar. Did you write the n word and that you wanted to sniff [REDACTED] clams. Well you see I was trying to capture the magnitude of male longing and pain. It’s not exactly satire, but a heightened picture of a tortured mental landscape. The delicious tacos character represents the worst in all of us. What I’m really saying is eat right and exercise. Trans rights now and so forth.

> And WBE meets DT.

His wife’s home now cleaning the garage, on adderall. I ask him why didn’t you go up at my reading last night. He says my wife doesn’t want me to get doxxed, and lose my job, because I’m about to get a big payout. He estimates he can stop working in about 6 months. I grin, because 6 months is like 600 years in WBE time. And I don’t think about money until I’m under $1,000.

🐦Tweets of the Week🐦

Live tweets here.

And the 🏆Tweet of the Week🏆 awards go to…

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