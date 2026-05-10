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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
2dEdited

Water in the desert for chuds who lost access to twitter. Thank you for your service. Fake stoic holiday also subjected his own father to a struggle session for supporting orange man: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/ryan-holiday-struggle-session-stoic

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Patrick Hearse's avatar
Patrick Hearse
2d

You don't understand, he reached a level of stoicism where he can crash out over politics, without even feeling a single emotion the whole time

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