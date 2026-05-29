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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
4d

For some non-homosexual, free from cannibalism "delectable Negro" try the old Swedish pasrty called Negerbollar.

Or Negro-balls, in English.

Hm, maybe the old name is a bit homo. Anyway:

Mix real butter (or margerine if you're *that way*), sugar, vanilla (the powdered stuff), oatmeal, and cocoa (powder) in a bowl and knead it to a dough.

Add strong, cold, coffee while kneading until the dough is smooth and malleable, and then roll golfball-sized balls from it.

Roll each ball in pearl sugar until it is completely covered. Put in the fridge so the balls firm up.

Eat.

(Nowadays due to plop-cultural osmosis, people here have started thinking "Negro" is abad word so they call it "Chocolate balls" instead. Silly. In my day - literally shaking my cane - Negro was the polite term. One of the tamer impolite ones was "Licorice-troll"...)

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3 replies by Dudley Newright and others
Pickle Rick's avatar
Pickle Rick
3d

Always appreciate the Nancy Mace updates. Every time I see her I imagine Buckcherry's "Crazy Bitch" playing at full volume wherever she goes sowing coke fueled chaos in her wake. It makes up for lack of Cyclops Dan Crenshaw content.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GZuzlmpbOs&pp=ygUeYnVja2NoZXJyeSBjcmF6eSBiaXTDp2ggbHlyaWNz

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