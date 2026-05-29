Welcome to the NRP. We are curating the “New Right” discourse. It’s like a magazine with the best right-wing commentary from around the web: The most interesting threads and essays, spiciest podcast episodes, hilarious tweets, memes and more, thoughtfully curated and delivered to your inbox every week.

🧵Threads of the Week 🧵

> Big kerfluffle in basedworld this week as the plan trusting and blackpilling (or “patriot” and “hardliner” if you prefer) factions squabbled over Antelope Hill Publishing’s creation of a provocative patch mashing up the Hezbollah flag and George Washington. Critics interpreted this as an unforgivably cringe “slide into third-worldism” while supporters insisted that George would have found solidarity with the Shiite cause. As usual, it seems to boil down to one’s orientation toward a certain disproportionately influential ethnic group. The NRP editorial board proposes a third way.

> Speaking of disproportionately influential, have you heard of Vine & Fig Tree, one of these inscrutable consulting agencies with deep DC connections? Gabrielle Cuccia brought receipts.

Burner profiles, burner ad accounts, AI-generated interview-style videos, audience personas, “troll content briefs”, engagement testing, and ideological audience segmentation.

> Dave Greene examines the “drama streamer,” an odious creature that has colonized right-wing discourse who makes it impossible to have a real conversation because their goal is not truth-seeking, but shit-stirring.

drama streamers love talking, but talking about ideas (eg what’s good/bad and true/false) is risky because it centers belief, which drama streamers don’t like. The MO of drama generation is to keep other people talking until they make a mistake and then present that mistake as a moral failing. And everyone eventually makes a mistake.

> Coddled Affluent Professional gets realistic about houseless folx.

…if you ask them, ‘Have you made the adult life choice to live in a tent and gobble meth and howl at the moon, is that what you want?’ and they say, ‘yes,’ you just have to accept that, and then all of the paternalistic homelessness industry stuff can be treated as the charade that it is, and you’re left with the naked political decision of whether or not you let a small number of adults engage in extremely selfish and unsafe and disruptive and antisocial behavior that has broad negative externalities for everyone else.

> Who benefits most from affirmative action? Cremieux crunched the numbers and found that it’s definitely not white women, as the current media narrative goes. And you know where the media narrative comes from?

Wikipedia prefers secondary sources to primary sources, and part of this is political.



There are people who do not like primary sources, so they have worked to corrupt Wikipedia's policy over the years, such that it now prefers *what a journalist says* over *what reality is*

> You hate libtarded children’s books, but only Megha Lillywhite has the courage to hate the Very Hungry Caterpillar. Her critique of the beloved children’s book’s art set the homeschool momsphere ablaze and left many wondering “Is bitch for real?” She was, and spent the week posting through it. Is the caterpillar whimsical/charming or just sloppy/degenerate? You decide.

Ugly art is junk food poison for your children. You were told to get Hungry Caterpillar by an insalubrious culture. Resist. Get your children books that depict nature in its true resplendent beauty in anatomically correct images that will help them identify things like caterpillars and butterflies in the real world. This is what they deserve. Let the blobby artists starve on their own egos.

And the 🏆Thread of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> You saw Paul McCartney perform on the last episode of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. A generational bonding moment for the old and very old.

There is something almost Baudrillardian about trying to get sentimental by mentioning Paul McCartney and Ed Sullivan in Stephen Colbert’s sendoff. It’s not just that Paul McCartney is in his 80s. You have to be 40 to know who Ed Sullivan was (because you watched Forrest Gump as a kid), and you need to be 65 for his name to tug on your heartstrings. Hell, you’ve got to be 37 to get sentimental about Stephen Colbert because you remember him in the before times.

🎥A/V of the Week🎥

> Yuri Bezmenov interviews TJ Harker, the author of a new book on the George Floyd overdose and the bogus imprisonment of Derek Chauvin. This one walks through the legal argument and presents compelling evidence that Chauvin was innocent. A must-listen.

> Last week we featured a couple of items that criticized the political strategy of Thomas Massie. This week J. Burden and Ronald Dodson persuasively respond to one of these.

> Jeremy Kauffman, the world’s last sane libertarian, spoke at the party’s national convention and called them a bunch of angry bitter dumb loser ape freaks.

> Michael Malice interviews Harmeet Dillon has been inarguably racking up the wins, and watching her talk you get a sense of why.

> More ethnic welfare fraud exposed: Dominicans in NYC are buying EBT food and literally shipping it back to the DR to be resold.

> Filthy Armenian Adventures collects a quorum of fire-impacted folx in Los Angeles (Joshua Rainer, Matt Himes, and 1verychilldude) who are all-in for Spencer Pratt.

> Benjamin A Boyce gets a big guest: celebrity misogynist pastor Doug Wilson.

📰Reads of the Week 📰

> Chris Bray exposes the beef cartel’s stranglehold through the lens of one California Rancher’s legal nightmare.

A grower creating a bespoke protein product has no direct control over the way his cows, or any other animal, become meat. The industry is built on the presence of a middleman, the processing companies. A rancher ships cows to the front of the slaughterhouse, and then meat comes out the back. What happens in between is an open question, and Pettit suspects that mixed product is far more common than consumers realize: An order for 10,000 pounds of certified Angus beef might be 7,000 pounds of Angus and 3,000 pounds of whatever.

> Harrison Koehli traces the connections between the occult, elite pedophilia, and the political effort to sexualize childhood under the banner of progress.

Every society contains socially hyperactive and sexually deviant individuals driven by an inner angst caused by the awareness that they are different and that society at large considers their sexual activities to be criminal and immoral. They form ponerogenic groups partially estranged from normal society and dream of imposing their sexuality upon society (e.g., “mass conversion to sodomy”). Their world is forever divided into “us and them”: their world, and that of “normal,” heterosexual, cisgendered people, which they see as full of presumptuous customs and restrictive morals by which they are unfairly judged and mistreated (“control” of sexual desire as “an instrument of domination”). Many take advantage of normal people’s naivety in order to bulldoze their sexuality and myopic self- and group-interest into unobliging societies (e.g., via various sexual liberation and civil rights movements) in order to fulfill their grandiose, insane, and unrealistic goals of “total sexual liberation” (e.g., “absolute freedom” to commit “any sexual practices” whatsoever). In order not to feel “wrong” and “immoral,” they adopt an ideology based on their victim status, the radical redress of their grievances, and their higher value (like the Cambridge Apostles), thus sublimating their feelings of inferiority into ones of superiority and allowing them to discount the moral demands of the “normal” world.

> Simon L challenges Steve Sailor’s assertion that accepting the realities of human biodiversity would not represent the end of the world as we know it.

The facts about race and IQ are revolutionary - not because of the facts themselves - but because they completely demolish the credibility of every Western institution. If it’s true that there are genetic race differences in IQ, that means that every institution in American life has been lying for decades. The schools, the universities, the New York Times, Hollywood, the government - all of them. If you believe that all of those institutions promote false information, you’re a radical, not a moderate.

> For Palladium Editors, Snezana Gvozdenovic is wondering how we’re going to deal with the onslaught of AI slop in academic publishing. The solution remains: humans in the loop.

A system that would realign academic incentives and behaviors, and apply tools that extend human intuition, taste, and agency to work in tandem with artificial intelligence. The goal, of course, is to eliminate the displacement risk scientists fear by allowing humans to continue to gain and master knowledge, without stifling its growth. We’ll almost certainly need artificial intelligence to achieve all this. This won’t be easy, and will require making some difficult choices.

> Jaimee Marshall holds up a mirror to herself and others who’ve rewritten their high school histories to brand themselves as abused underdogs in order to justify their lifelong pettiness. Just get over it!

Maybe you do have reason to be bitter, but you’re only re-enacting high school in perpetuity. You will never be free from its chains. And when it backfires on you, as it did for this girl, you just look stupid; she, unburdened, carefree. You have psychically imprisoned yourself to be a coping, seething loser, forever while she doesn’t think about (or remember you) at all. But you can stop today! You can stop right now!

> Edwin Robinson made a big splash in the orthobro sphere this week expressing his frustration as an adult convert to orthodoxy. After six years, he’s burned out.

I’ve noticed a lot of people in the online space get really hung up on particular things - one I see come up over and over again is whether Orthodoxy actually teaches basically the Western notion of Original Sin, for some reason. To be frank I just don’t care much about these nitpicky arguments that involve endless quote-mining of this church father and that. These strike me as the mental antics of nerds who can’t sit still without needing to constantly find something to nerd out about. My personal hangups and struggles are almost entirely practical issues, rather than specifically theological ones.

> Kulak dives deep into the prophetic work of Hideo Kojima, the mastermind of the Metal Gear series of video games that may have actually impacted how wars are fought today.

Trying to understand modern intelligence and 5th generation warfare theory and practice without understanding Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid is like trying to understand the warfare of Late-Bronze and Early Iron Age Greece without understanding Homer’s Iliad.

And the 🏆Read of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> MAMA is out now, a men’s mag with teeth. We read a hundred articles from our sphere every week and will say that this occupies a unique space. No ponderous philosophizing, no cuck chair whining, just the stuff that’s already rolling around in your head all day that they’d execute you for saying out loud. You can hear editor Isaac Simpson talk about MAMA’s ethos on NRP Radio here. Here’s our fav article from the launch slate chronicling a family vacation psychodrama, but they’re all worth your time.

“Do you know what I’ve done for this family? Do you know what I DO for this family?” This is the opening salvo. It escalates from there. “Fix yourself, Samantha. Fix yourself.” Then: “You’re a fucking bitch.” Then: “You’re disgusting. You are an ungrateful, disgusting person.” “Fix yourself.” Then worse. The kind of things you cannot take back and that Tracy has no intention of taking back because taking things back requires the belief that you’ve said something wrong, and Tracy has never believed she has said anything wrong in her life. “I should have never paid for that wedding.” “You trapped that man into marrying you.” “FIX YOURSELF Samantha.” “You’re nothing without this family. NOTHING.” “Fix yourself.” Every sentence lands on my wife like a physical thing, and I can hear Sammy sobbing, and the sobbing doesn’t slow Tracy down. It accelerates her. My wife’s pain is fuel.

> Terminally_Drifting takes on Japan’s decline with this autopsy of the Japanese male, tracing the historical contingencies that resulted in a generation of men who refuse to go outside.

Notice what kodokushi actually is. It is the perfect end-state of the salaryman mythology. The salaryman’s great virtue was that he did not bother others. He worked late so as not to bother his colleagues; he drank with the boss so as not to bother his family; he repressed his own sexuality so as not to bother his wife; he saved face so as not to bother society. Now he dies in his apartment so as not to bother the neighbours. He has perfected himself. He has become the citizen the system asked him to be. And the system buries him anonymously, in a landlord-funded cremation, sells his stigmatised apartment at a discount to the next emasculated Japanese man, who will, in turn, eventually die in it himself, and provide the next discount.

> Russell Walter diagnoses the millennial Peter Pan syndrome in this argument for rejecting optionality and picking a lane.

I’ve always been suspicious, if not outright contemptuous, of ordinary bourgeois life. The chief aim of bourgeois society is peace and prosperity. Which is to say, comfort. Most adults live comfortable yet uninspiring lives. They go to work. They mow the lawn. They look after their kids. Then they die. I don’t want to be like them. I am, after all, special. And yet, the belief that you are special is nothing special. Indeed, our entire generation was told that. No, you’re not special. You’re just another garden-variety millennial narcissist. And like every other garden-variety millennial narcissist, you suffer from delusions of grandeur and arrested development. If you want to overcome your arrested development, you need to develop humility. Which is to say, you need to ground yourself.

📜Lit of the Week📜

> The Benjamin Harris Institute wants your historical essays and poetry to celebrate the America’s semiquincentennial.

> County Highway has a book club now, AND a publishing house.

> R. R. Reno reviews a Waugh trilogy.

> Carmel Richardson reviews a new collection of American fables.

> Rachel Haywire a Matthew Gasda play and the sousveillance of modern social life.

> Jonathan Pageau looks at how Apple’s Pluribus handles individuality vs subsumption into the collective.

> Copernican is the latest in a series of essayists you’ve read in the NRP who are dabbling in fiction.

> Kunley reviews Ryan Gosling’s Project Reddit.

🐦Tweets of the Week🐦

She went private but basically there was a woman using this handle

And the 🏆Tweet of the Week🏆 awards go to…

There you have it, folks. Another week in the bag. If you enjoyed yourself, please smash that like button so the Substack algorithm knows to spread it around.

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