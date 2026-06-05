Welcome to the NRP. We are curating the “New Right” discourse. It’s like a magazine with the best right-wing commentary from around the web: The most interesting threads and essays, spiciest podcast episodes, hilarious tweets, memes and more, thoughtfully curated and delivered to your inbox every week.

🧵Threads of the Week 🧵

> A brain-breaking gender war meme dropped this week, racking up tens of millions of views overnight. In this business, it’s known as a “Truthnuke” (or “Trvke”). All fun and games until men started confirming that they too have experienced such foidly follies with their girlfriends, and women started defending it. 😬

> Sam Hyde, of all people, rekindled spanking discourse, urging parents predisposed to corporal punishment to stop whoopin’ they kids’ asses.

If you hit your kids, you will create permanent emotional distance with the only person/people you could ever be that close to, not to mention sending them down the road of being as much of a lost fuckup loser as you are who will hit their own kids, or wont, but only after spending a decade figuring out why they reflexively apologize all the time.

> Hasan Piker isn’t a serious thinker or a charismatic leader, he’s just a blob that fits the container the regime needs to unite the PMC and the West’s newest arrivals, says Dave Greene.

He just slid into a niche created by a vacuum of power, filling a role that ou r degenerate society made necessary. If you removed Piker, there would be millions of white-brown adjacent Internet personalities waiting to take his place as the next Che Guevara for the Internet age. Therefore it doesn’t really matters if he goes to jail or is banned.

> An area woman killed her down syndrome baby so she could keep her kidneyless furbaby alive.

You killed your unborn baby because of T21 but are choosing to keep a dog with no kidneys alive? Your priorities and actions are reprehensible. The blood of your child will cry out from the ground to the Most High God of the universe for justice.

> A creepy transwoman calling himself “Pattie Gonia” is embroiled in a retarded legal battle with the outdoorsy brand, but more importantly he’s making a mockery of the institution of the stalwart American park ranger. Bring back the crag rats and the horse girls.

Rangers are a symbolic position on the front lines of public land and outdoor education. They’re the ambassadors to the most important part our public land portfolio welcoming Americans from all walks of life to our parks… Subverting that or “queering” what are otherwise unifying symbols for the American outdoors makes a visit to our parks about his activist nonsense performance rather than nature/wildlife.

And the 🏆Thread of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> George Floyd became “George Floyd” because there was a massive, sophisticated network of activists in place to instrumentalize his otherwise pointless demise. We should do something like that.

The NAACP and ACLU released statements within *hours* of his death, and Soros’ Open Society Foundation was making hundred-million-dollar pledges within the week. By this point every news outlet in the country was coordinating to make this the only news story on TV and motivate people to riot, and you know the rest of the story.

🎥A/V of the Week🎥

> Sasha Stone summarizes the seemingly sociopathic arc of Ashley St. Clair, reformed right-wing e-girl.

> Ronald Dodson and Boniface Option are trying to make sense of the Book of Revelation.

📰Reads of the Week 📰

> Philosopher of the Oil Sands recounts his treatment at the hands of an irascible foreman, who sandblasted his ego, until he could truly call himself a tradesman.

…while working under Frank, I was acclimated to the uncertainty of a world in flux. I stopped seeking any rhyme or reason in his moods, and began to find a home in perpetual discomfort. I quickly forgot any sense of entitlement to dignified treatment, and I became accustomed to a non-stop stream of acrid belittlement. Under the pressure of immense and unreasonable expectations, I was made to steel my nerves, calm my tachycardiac pulse, and continue on. I simply put my head down and did the work—achieving ego death behind a blast hose.

> Alden Whitfeld and Arctotherium demolish an Ellis Island myth about the Irish, who took far longer to assimilate than we realize, and who, like every other mass immigrant group, pulled heritage Americans away from its founding civic culture of self-government.

Political integration takes decades, and as such, these effects only became electorally decisive in the late 1920s, with milestones such as Al Smith’s 1928 nomination. Had someone conducted a fiscal analysis of this immigration wave in 1920, they would have concluded it was beneficial. But immigration reshaped politics itself: once immigrants and their descendants gained political power, they used it, and this was predictable.

> Bennett's Phylactery urges a rebrand for the Right as the faction of love.

Don’t accept the leftist’s obviously self-serving conceit, and cast yourself as the villain in their story. Love is the energy that drives heroic action, and to sneer at it is to cut yourself off at the knees. (It will also make you the wrong friends.) Second: it’s just bad messaging. Love covereth the multitude of sins — and accusing your enemies of Loving Too Deeply actually absolves them in the minds of most people. This isn’t just a ridiculous lie when it’s said of shark-eyed sociopaths like Newsom — it’s a lie when your liberal aunt believes it of herself.

> Adam Lehrer profiles Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson and finds a series that shines an honest critical light on Gen Z dysfunction rather than reveling in it.

I initially viewed Euphoria as a “woke-compliant” extension of 2010s prestige TV: the racially diverse cast, transgender representation, fluid sexuality and gender expression, depictions of male violence and misogyny, and the broader language of therapeutic liberalism. And yet I sensed something in the show that transcended both its depictions of teenage debauchery and the political binary it became trapped in, though I couldn’t fully articulate what it was.

> Christopher Sandbatch with another banger that analyzes where and how AI is chipping away at the economy, and how sensitive young men might ride this trend.

The new entrant can enter through the liability layer. He does not need to be the foundation-model company, own the whole enterprise software stack, or displace the incumbent’s core business. He makes AI action legible, auditable, reversible, permissioned, insurable, and limited to the domains where a human institution can actually tolerate delegated machine behavior. That means audit trails. Review systems. Permission layers for agents. Escalation chains. Model-behavior logging. Risk-scored automation. Compliance wrappers. Chain-of-custody records for AI decisions. Warranty structures. Sector-specific deployment standards. Unglamorous work. Real work.

> Isaac Simpson tracks the Spencer Pratt campaign as it lurches toward election day.

He’s got real talent. When receiving a question, for a moment his face lights up, but then he contorts it into a charming grimace, as if to say “ok, we’re all having fun but now it’s time to get down to business.” It is Trump-like, projecting his internal monologue outwards. It goes well with his cherubic face. He’s aged well. He hasn’t succumbed to plastic surgery. His hairline looks authentic, but he also seems appropriately tired and fatherly. Like an actual real guy. He rallies the crowd for real. He talks about sex offenders. Nightlife coming back. “Everyone wants to be in Los Angeles but it’s impossible right now. It’s impossible because no one wants to step over zombies and feces.”

> Scott Greer memorializes the vibe shift as Trump scoops up the dregs of American pop culture for the country’s big 250th birthday party.

Conservative commentators such as Matt Walsh complain about the performers who were picked and insist we can find plenty of great artists who would love to play at the Fair. However, this lineup was the best the administration could expect. They were not going to get bigger names. It’s unclear what right-wingers want Trump to do here. He cannot use state power to force Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, and Billy Joel to perform. There are not a great number of conservative artists out there. Most artists lean left. Even the ones who lean right don’t want to harm their career prospects by being publicly associated with the Right.

> Hormone Hangover had boobs, and then she didn’t, and now she’s got ‘em again.

There are some things that, having given them up, are permanently off the table. The old dead nerves in my chest will not re-knit and come alive again, for example. My nipples, having been cut off and grafted back on, will still be weird stiff FrankenNipples with stitch marks on the sides. And, obviously, the implants will not produce milk so I can feed and soothe my children with breastmilk from my own body. In these ways, and others, I cannot ever “have my breasts back.”

And the 🏆Read of the Week🏆 awards go to…

> Dmitry looks at AI psychosis and how chatbots trap people in a frictionless hall of mirrors. Those who lack a strong inner voice and those who too badly need to be seen are especially vulnerable.

Porn hijacks the male circuit by stripping out courtship and stimulating visual arousal. Chatbots hijack the female circuit by counterfeiting intimacy and stimulating emotional arousal. He gets synthetic body without the person; she gets synthetic person without the body. Both consummate nothing.

> Millennial Woes was one of the first to cover the Henry Nowak slaying, and his accounting remains definitive.

Henry Nowak’s final hour was spent listening to alien people conspiring against him in a foreign language while using English to accuse him of racism and deceit. His final minutes were spent with British police dismissing his pleas for help. His final waking moments were spent in handcuffs, on a cold December ground, while all of the above continued around him.

📜Lit of the Week📜

> Cairo Smith examines the spooky appeal of backrooms and imagines how previous generations spooked themselves with built environments in economic decline.

It’s not difficult to piece together that the emergent cultural phenomenon of the Backrooms is a way of processing the aftermath of the commercial property collapse in the wake of digitalization. The original Backrooms image, after all, is from the inside of a shuttered furniture showroom. The people it would have hosted decades ago are now shopping on Houzz. It is a temple with no patrons, a corpse with asbestos in the walls.

> Matthew Schmitz finds a heteropessimist strain through several current pop culture touchstones. Relationships are scary.

Obsession, the box-office sensation directed by 26-year-old Curry Barker, is a sign that the economics of Hollywood are changing, with internet-incubated stories overtaking superannuated IP. It also marks the arrival of a new film genre: heteropessimist horror, which channels the despairing view of relationships that is typical of Gen Z.

> Christopher Caldwell reviews Richard Holmes’ The Boundless Deep: Young Tennyson, Science and the Crisis of Belief.

T. H. Huxley called Tennyson “the only modern poet, in fact the only poet since Lucretius, who has taken the trouble to understand the work and tendency of the men of science.” And in this tendency was the heart of Tennyson’s doubt. Extinction seemed to be an irrefutable natural principle, and it was the opposite of what he expected from God…

> John Carter reviews Frank Kidd’s Once Upon A Time In Argentina.

The novel’s basic concept is that the Argentinian government is caught between the economic necessity of appeasing Beijing, and the growing domestic political problem of its own outraged fishing industry. The obvious thing to do would be to send out the Argentinian Navy – the Royal Canadian Navy did just that to Spanish fishermen back in the 90s, even going so far as to fire a shot across their bow – but with Argentina’s economy in a permanent state of near-collapse, the government can’t afford to alienate Chinese investment capital. Instead, the Argentinian president decide to hire a small team of mercenaries to run a fully deniable, off the books black op in Tierra Del Fuego, terrorizing Chinese fishing vessels in order to spook them into avoiding Argentinian waters.

> All your favorite essays are doing fiction now. This week: Skilos.

The German habit of artificial forestry has always been fascinating to me. Many times, here, in Oregon, I have gone off trail into a forest, but it was only recently pointed out to me by a close friend that the forest we were in was thrice replanted; it was unlikely that there was a tree in there that was over fifteen years old. How, precisely, the forestry-men manage to replant an entire forest so organically, was a mystery. The German forests — as all things German are, contrary to what Americans seem to believe — staggeringly inefficient monocultures designed for logistical ease without the consideration of the nature of the underlying substance or any sense of aesthetic beauty. I found the forest uninteresting compared to her; I was unable to break my gaze with her countenance as we walked.

🐦Tweets of the Week🐦

And the 🏆Tweet of the Week🏆 awards go to…

There you have it, folks. Another week in the bag. If you enjoyed yourself, please smash that like button so the Substack algorithm knows to spread it around.

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