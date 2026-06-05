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Lee Katz's avatar
Lee Katz
17h

Nowak’s murder needs to be a watershed moment, but much like Iryna I wouldn’t be surprised if he is forgotten

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Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
18h

Whatever it's worth noting: Backrooms is produced by A24 who is financed by The Satanic Temple and Wall Street galore. It's so funny because I always felt like their movies were oddly satanic, and sure enough, that's their executive creative direction:

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2025/09/01/a24s-empire-of-auteurs

I don't want to be some sort of cineprude, but giving one's attention to overtly satanic stuff is probably something to think twice about (before committing to; watching is a ritual you see).

A24 films are off my list, they're paganmaxxing and intentionally nightmare material.

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