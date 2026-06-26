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Christendom Coalition's avatar
Christendom Coalition
9h

"One suggested seeing the new Liam Neeson movie, “Cold Pursuit.” Another student, referring to an unflattering confession Mr. Neeson had recently made, replied, “No, he’s racist, remember?" The first student said, “I read online that people forgive him and he’s OK now.” He pulled out his phone to verify. A few minutes later we walked to the theater."

I literally cannot imagine being such a psy-oped normie faggot

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BrixN's avatar
BrixN
7h

Per Greg's pointing toddlers

My wife took our then 20month old to fancy Good Will to find some baskets or Calvin Klein or children's books, doesn't matter. There was a severely autistic child having an episode and making moaning sounds in the back of the store while my wife is in the checkout line with our toddler. everyone is acknowledging without acknowledging what is going on. But my toddler starts mimicking the the moans. My wife - 0_0. She starts explaining to toddler that the girl in the back is having a hard time but she's ok. she's with her mommy and we should try to be quiet. Toddler doesn't stop. Now wife is stuck in line and everyone else in the store is giving my wife looks. She's next in line for checkout and can't back out.. too many people behind her. Toddler keeps moaning. Please stop 0-0. Keep getting angry looks. Moaning won't stop. Pays. leaves. mortified. Near universal experience.

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