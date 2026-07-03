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Zorost's avatar
Zorost
12h

"Cyberpunk’s never going to happen."

It's already happened. As William Gibson said, "the future is already here, it's just unevenly distributed."

In CP the "downtrodden underclass" has no agency or hope, they just exist to consume and trudge through their day. Just like now.

The protagonists in CP are usually the high function people who rise up through muck with skill, luck, and ruthlessness. Just like now.

The main difference between CP and current_year is that CP is far more utopian than reality. In CP the government has little power, as it is diffused between gov and the major corporations who are semi-sovereign. None of them give a shit about the "downtrodden underclass" except as units of production and consumption; they certainly don't care what the peasants think, say, or feel. They also don't actively try to genocide those people, as again, they simply don't care about them. In CP but not reality, super-science is still a thing. Corps aren't spending billions to "invent" an iphone with a different color scheme, they are spending billions to do raw science then finding applications later. Often horrifying applications, but science is advancing by leaps and bounds.

When I first read William Gibson's "Sprawl" series back in the 90s I thought it was a worst-case scenario of the future. I now realize it was the best-case scenario.

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7 replies by Dudley Newright and others
geoduck's avatar
geoduck
12h

Unhinged, dysgenic discourse. You can't have saddle bags without hip dips, and saddle bags are a prime indicator of reproductive fitness. What next for these moids, aggrieved bleating about her uterine pouch?

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3 replies by Dudley Newright and others
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