Welcome to the NRP. We are curating the “New Right” discourse. It’s like a magazine with the best right-wing commentary from around the web: The most interesting threads and essays, spiciest podcast episodes, hilarious tweets, memes and more, thoughtfully curated and delivered to your inbox every week.

🧵Threads of the Week 🧵

> Man it was slim pickings this week as far as threads go. They’re saying there was an algo update but I could only find one thread worth sharing, in which a based foid denies the lived experience of an evil narcissist.

There is a very explicit bullshit culture in leftist politics where, because political leverage is fully contingent on identity, it incentivizes people to just make shit up just so they feel they have the “right” to the talking stick, so to speak. That’s where their “as a [insert identity]...” and “but I’m [insert identity]...” speech instruments come from.

> When I complained about the lack of banger threads, someone sent me these swole Frasiers, which lifted my spirits.

✨Cool project of the Week✨

> New account Department of Deportations tracks shenanigans in race attribution in crime reporting. Suposably, they just be calling anyone white these days.

🎥A/V of the Week🎥

> Scott Greer reviews the career of Lindsey Graham.

> Nick Shirley goes to Chinatown. Yep, there’s fraud.

> The Plausibly Deniable boys talk to Spandrell about his legendary coinages: the IQ Shredder and Bioleninism.

📰Reads of the Week 📰

> Christopher F. Rufo charts California’s slide into South Africanization.

Institution after institution, agency after agency, the effective message is the same: the United States of America is rotten with racism, white people are oppressors, the government must equalize outcomes, and wealth redistribution is justified to achieve that end. This is what the racialist project demands.

> Hawaiian Hyperborean used to be a member of Patriot Front. He he diagnosis the nationalist organization’s allergy to electoral politics, encouraging them to stop marching hoe-scaringly for long enough to get out the vote once in a while.

The problem comes from a fatal flaw in PF’s own doctrine which stems from an epidemic flaw in a lot of RW thinking. That being that participation in electoral politics and genuine nationalist activism are mutually exclusive. PF rejects the conventional political system, but it also rejects violent revolution. Violent revolution is not the way; it’s never going to happen. (Sorry PNW guys.) But if you reject both conventional politics and violent overthrow, then you hem yourself into irrelevancy. You aren’t a threat to anyone, and you have no means of affecting change.

> Morgoth examines a rash of suspicious deaths as a fog of distrust descends upon Britain.

Culturally speaking, the British intelligence services represent something seedy and squalid. There is the whiff of a depressed John le Carré careerist stirring a cup of lukewarm tea, lingering outside of graffiti-covered, piss-smelling bus shelters, and spying on somebody who has a moral core.

> Imperial Twilight tracks Maine’s transformation from purple to geriatric blue as the city’s productive mills were gradually replaced by Airbnbs and hospice care.

Paper mills that once anchored communities have closed. Employment has fallen dramatically. Towns built around productive industry have become dependent on tourism, government spending, healthcare, and retirement income. The defining symbol of this shift was the battle over clearcutting during the 1990s. In 1996, Maine voters considered a referendum designed to effectively eliminate the practice. The initiative emerged from a broader environmental movement that increasingly viewed industrial forestry not as an economic necessity but as a threat to Maine’s natural character.

> Javier Velazquez encourages readers to treat their own backyard like an exotic travel destination. The opposite of provincialism.

Here, then, is the poverty of the modern traveler I suspect. He travels everywhere and belongs nowhere. He can name the famous overlook and cannot name his watershed. He can photograph elk in Yellowstone and cannot identify the birds behind his house, He admires a medieval village in Europe while the old church, the mill road, and the vanished community ten miles from home remain invisible to him!

> The American Tribune explains that if you want to get rid of the surveillance state, you gotta take control. Flock cameras are a crummy solution to an easily solvable problem, if you’re willing to take the reins.

The point is not the solution, nor even what Flock cameras are really being used for, or even if they are actually being used for anything malicious. People want to be left alone, and the surveillance dragnet that AI has finally enabled is making people realize that they are not, in fact, being left alone. Perhaps we’ll soon get whatever the modern equivalents of torches and pitchforks are in response to this obvious tyranny… You can be the ones who decide not to erect the cameras, and to instead just arrest troublemakers like thieves and vagrants who generally provide the justification for such surveillance infrastructure. That is legal. That is possible. It likely requires a mere few hundred votes and relatively small annual expenditure of campaign funds. Moving to a given place with friends and pressing forward such an agenda would make it even more possible and plausible, and is far easier than sailing across an ocean and building a new civilization out of the primordial forest, as our ancestors did when they sought to build sovereignty for themselves.

> For MAMA, Rambo Van Halen chases his father’s ghost at the Hollywood Roosevelt.

“My dad had a friend named Bullets. He looked like a Bullets. He was short and stout and had a shiny bald head—which looked like a bullet. And his nose had been broken in several places at several different times. I don’t know what Bullets did or how he came to befriend my father. He was always talking about movie stuff, so maybe he was in the industry? But looking back I think he had something to do with porn. He had that look. Bullets was kind of sleazy. And he talked like a wiseguy—like a gangster. If he wasn’t straight up mafia then he was mafia-connected—just like my dad was mafia-connected.”

> Also at MAMA, you’re gonna want to read this servicey taxonomy of Jews from Barry Weiss. I know this is the fourth MAMA piece featured in two weeks but nobody is playing in their league so get used to it.

REFORM JEWS: Big Phish fans. 90% divorce rate. Often owners of used mid-2000s Subarus. The men are usually low-fi schizophrenic stoners who sit around watching highlights from The Daily Show and eating hard boiled eggs. The more active ones run marathons, devoting their entire lives to getting as far away from their wives as possible. The women are grey-haired PTA apparatchiks obsessed with abortion and gender mutilation surgery. They have no problem with sodomy, but take principled stands against blowjobs. Drowned their children in bathtubs before Hashem blessed them with SSRIs. Then there’s the reform “Rabbis,” who are glorified volunteers. They speak almost no Hebrew and devote their entire lives to remaking Judaism in the image of the official platform of the 2024 Democratic Party. Fact: it’s been scientifically proven Jews can smoke weed exactly 500 times in their lives, and that the 501st hit triggers an immediate and incurable psychotic breakdown.

> E.M. Evans shows that to be a foid is to be an LLM trained on all the men she’s adored. But then, aren’t we all?

As an adoring observer, I have consumed an impossible volume of other people’s language. I’ve absorbed their patterns, and produced an output that feels fluent, authoritative, and sometimes even intimate. My psyche is a compelling fabrication assembled from associations whose origins the model cannot retrieve. AI hallucinates, and I’m beginning to think that I do too. It’s as if it meant to be this way, because I am so hard-wired for a kind of devotion that is totalizing.

And the 🏆Read of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> How can today’s sensitive young men feel so poor, when GDP is so up? This is a perennial fixation on the New Right, but Johann Kurtz pens a definitive explanation that struck a chord by looking at less-quantifiable metrics and handily demonstrating that yesterday’s “normal life” is far out of reach for many millennials.

Move the at-home spouse into the labor market and every service she provided must be repurchased from the latest private equity roll-up (nursery, takeaway, cleaner, security system…). GDP records each purchase as growth. A family can thus be measured as substantially richer while consuming the same services — only now they spend less time together.

📜Lit of the Week📜

> Richard Greenhorn read all of Dickens and saved the worst for last.

In truth, physical violence, or the hope of physical violence, is a great antidote to despair. Chesterton and Tolkien often get trashed for being too pie-in-the-sky, too idealistic. The actual cleavage is between passive nonviolence and killing your enemies in droves. Read Chesterton’s novels—Napoleon of Notting Hill, The Flying Inn, Tales of the Long Bow—all about taking up arms against a sea of troubles, where the “sea of troubles” are a bunch of politicians more or less asking for it.

> Jonathan Pageau saw The Odyssey and is raving about it.

> Russell Walter interviews ARX-Han about various literary matters.

> Incel classic Still Life reviewed at Gio's Content Corner.

> Mushkelji is a man of appetites. Horny, angry, hungry, ready to club a NYC woman over the head and drag her back to his cave. He is Zoomer Steppenwolf.

I need to fuck somebody or kill someone. I’m scanning every newcomer onto the subway as a potential threat. I’m begging one of them to try to take the old lady’s purse. Give me the excuse, please. Every other second I’m eyeing the bombshell World Cup tourists. Who even knows if they’re really Argentinians, I want to fuck their brains out against the sliding doors. I caught one holding eye contact too long. Can you talk to people on the subway here? Will the cops come if I grab her hand and run out of here?

> Megha Lillywhite elaborates on the Caterpillar Question and the right-wing approach to art more broadly on Rachel Haywire’s podcast.

> Grant Brooks reviews Scott Greer’s “Online Right” history Whitepill, hinting that there’s room for much more analysis on this period.

The reason to be optimistic, according to Greer, comes from the absolutely wretched state of American conservatism during the Obama years and its comparative improvement under Trump and Biden.

🐦Tweets of the Week🐦

And the 🏆Tweet of the Week🏆 awards go to…

There you have it, folks. Another week in the bag. If you enjoyed yourself, please smash that like button so the Substack algorithm knows to spread it around.

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