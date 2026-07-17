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Ellie is Based in Paris's avatar
Ellie is Based in Paris
18h

The Tweet at the beginning is extremely accurate, “That’s where their “as a [insert identity]...” and “but I’m [insert identity]...” speech instruments come from. “

In these situations, people like Beth will make something up very late on in an argument and try to use it as a Trump card,“ my grandma and grandpa had a farm. This is how I know that everyone in the Midwest is racist .” the reality is likely that their parents had some kind of country house they went to or something.

Call them out when they do this. Don’t tolerate it. It’s 2026.

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Slow Learner's avatar
Slow Learner
16h

Glad to see someone else really enjoying MAMA mag. Killer memes this week too

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