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Dr. Monzo
10h

Have been sitting at my computer refreshing for hours, waiting for my weekly dose of NRP

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Jeff
10h

No Zendaya discourse recap?

Great digest overall. When MAGA started cheering for the tech right, upon its instantaneous conversion away from wokeness in response to regulatory winds of change in late 2024, I for one was not happy. Big Tech censored/deplatformed/subverted the shit out of anyone right of center for 15 years. We should not welcome them with open arms. They should be fed to the Proletariat.

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