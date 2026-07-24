Welcome to the NRP. We are curating the “New Right” discourse. It’s like a magazine with the best right-wing commentary from around the web: The most interesting threads and essays, spiciest podcast episodes, hilarious tweets, memes and more, thoughtfully curated and delivered to your inbox every week.

🧵Threads of the Week 🧵

> Tucker Carlson asks “If things are so bad, why are you surprised when young people want socialism?” And the answer is…we already have socialism, and that’s why things are so bad.

The US government spends ~60% of its budget on handouts -- you just aren’t the recipient class.

> Anna K. shared an interesting thread about the AIDs epidemic.

But as it turns out, for all the talk of gays being an oppressed group, it seems that they were not only well-educated and well-organized — lending to the formation of a natural activist class — but also frequently appeased by liberal politicians and lawmakers who stood for nothing and lived in fear of pissing off their loud and powerful constituencies. Had this conciliatory attitude curbed the massive, needless suffering and loss of life, that would be one thing, but it mostly did the opposite, as with the great debate over the closing of the bathhouses. Any gay leader or journalist who dared suggest pumping the brakes on the gay sex was instantly smeared as a fascist or worse in the gay papers. Most of them ended up dying of AIDS themselves.

> People oppose data centers for a lot of dumb reasons, but you can understand why.

-AI is probably going to take your job.

-It might kill you.

-You will probably become part of “the permanent underclass”.

-The very Big Tech billionaires+companies who have been more hostile+malicious to conservatives than any other business bloc in the world over the last decade will become unimaginably rich, while you+everyone you love will lose your job and become poor

-The main spokesmen/“faces” in charge (Dario and Scam Altman) are openly hostile to you, your values, your politics, your way of life and everything you stand for

-The tasteless philistines in tech are going to plant an utterly hideous industrial monstrosity in your backyard and probably pay you nothing.

-for all this, in return you get: ????

And the 🏆Thread of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> Sit on granpappy Zero HP Lovecraft’s knee and hear a nuanced tale of woe about how millennial and zoomer men have both suffered, but zoomers have suffered a bit more.

90% of every generation is total shit, and if I draw 10 random zoomers out of a crowd, I guarantee I will hate 9 of them with passionate intensity once I get to know them. The same is true for millennials, however, and the conclusion to draw from this is not that millennials are horrible or that boomers are horrible, merely that 90% humans are a waste of oxygen. But if we are being honest, I would much rather be born in the ‘80s or the ‘90s than in the ‘00s or the ‘10s.

🎥A/V of the Week🎥

> We’re all watching and talking about the same stuff again. Scott Greer charts the resurgence of the monoculture.

> The Plausibly Deniable boys host the Last Sane Libertarian, Jeremy Kauffman.

📰Reads of the Week 📰

> Elder edgelord writer Jim Goad died, allegedly by his own hand. We mourn his loss because you can draw a line from Goad’s irreverent 90s zine to /pol/ to the 2016 alt-right to today’s dissident sphere. Despite his influence on Gen X culture, his death has been ignored by the mainstream. His punishment for never apologizing. We turn to his former editor Greg Johnson for a eulogy.

ANSWER Me! is basically a compendium of irreverent interviews with people like LSD booster Timothy Leary, pimp Iceberg Slim, Satanist Anton LaVey, murderer Richard Ramirez, racist David Duke, and racist Al Sharpton—as well as essays on unpleasant topics like suicide, serial killers, pedophilia, and rape, all of them illustrated with unsettling photographs, collages, and cartoons. …ANSWER Me! was my introduction to a pre-internet counter-culture that had emerged in the 1980s and 1990s in zines and alternative publishing houses: transgressive, misanthropic, politically incorrect, inegalitarian, racist, sexist, and far-Right coded.

> Will Manidis sees Silicon Valley’s post-scarcity dream as the literal Beast of Revelation. You’re gonna need a totalizing administrative AI system to manage all of it, after all. A system so big and beneficent, people will treat it like a god.

But Scripture is unambiguous that danger begins when a created power distributes the necessities of life on conditions of its own making. Once the provider controls access to life, it will also claim the right to define the person receiving it. The beast in Revelation places worship and commerce in the same structure. The beast controls exchange and demands adoration. And when identity, money, and permission to trade are all administered by one authority, economic participation becomes an act of worship towards that center.

> Ann Widdecomb was a sweet old lady who was bludgeoned to death with a hammer, probably for speaking out against gendermania. While we can’t say with certainty the murder was predicated on her name’s inclusion in a list of far-right agitators constructed by smear-mongers Hope Not Hate, one can draw one’s own conclusions. Graham Linehan has.

The same care went into ‘milieu’. Not movement, not campaign, and certainly not the several hundred thousand British women who don’t want men in their changing rooms, prisons, shelters and sports. It’s a word that lets you avoid saying who, or how many, or what a single one of them actually thinks… That is what the word ‘milieu’ is for. It’s a licence to inflict physical harm, drawn up by Hope Not Hate. It says these are not individual women with individual arguments that have to be individually weighed. They are a diffuse contaminating presence, and you may treat any given specimen of it accordingly.

> MAMA’s Barry Weiss explains that most Eastern European Jews were already dead by the time the camps ramped up, unceremoniously merc’d by their neighbors in all sorts of places and political environments. Survivorship bias keeps the focus on the camps and the unique evils of convenient illiberal bogeymen. The truth is messier and more difficult to face.

Auschwitz was a horror—no sane person disputes this—but Jews could survive Auschwitz. Thousands did. They lived to write memoirs and testify at trials and speak at Shabbat dinners and fill the halls of dozens of museums across the Western world. You have never met a survivor from Sobibor because there were practically none. You have never met a survivor who fled to the woods of Belarus because there were almost none of those either. The story we tell ourselves about the Holocaust is the story of the survivors, which means it is the story of the camps, which means it is overwhelmingly the story of Germans killing Jews through an industrialized system of extermination. This is not false. But it is not how most Jews died.

> The based Brits at Pimlico Journal’s commemorated America’s 250th with an interesting lesson that reverberates straight into Current Year.

We can and should criticise those who cast off on their own, especially where their independent efforts are in direct conflict with the primary current of our efforts. But we should also recognise that this is inevitable where people with the will and talent to act are not given opportunity to do so. The failure to identify and fold in talent was the crucial failure of the British government that led to the loss of the colonies; success in doing so was the Patriots’ ultimate weapon. Finding useful positions for allies with merit should be a top priority for any dissident leadership — because allies ignored can easily become opponents.

> Dimes argues that power is not a single apex sovereign who “decides the exception” per Schmitt. It’s a fluid, multi-dimensional ecosystem of competing forces. Some have power in certain areas, are helpless in others. Power is constantly shifting, with dynamics you can see, and others you can’t.

There are other similar assertions that sound good in particular and feel good when subsequently universalized, things like “if you want to know who truly has power, consider who you are not allowed to criticize.” While there is explanatory power in that, taken to the extreme you are liable to mistake Children With Down Syndrome Occupied Government as an assessment of the state of play rather than aspirational.

And the 🏆Read of the Week🏆 award goes to…

> Johnson, who wrote the eulogy above, was a peer of Goad’s. We now turn to a much younger fan, Adam Lehrer, who describes the extent of Goad’s impact being predicated on his sincerity and unflinching commitment to honestly describing the world — it wasn’t just for shock value. Ultimately this commitment led to his exclusion from the cool kids table, but real ones will remember.

But I will always admire Goad precisely because he never wrote merely to provoke or shock, as Albini so often did. He wrote the truth of the world as he saw it. As far back as 1997, in his iconic book The Redneck Manifesto, Goad was already describing American liberalism as a system of profound cultural repression and hypocrisy. He argued that the liberal establishment used identity politics and cultural elitism to obscure its economic exploitation of ordinary working-class white Americans. For Goad, the “redneck” was the designated scapegoat of an elite that denounced poor white people’s values as backward and toxic while ostentatiously professing its devotion to minorities, all to camouflage its extraction of wealth from the dirty hillbillies it despised. It is difficult to overstate how influential this critique would become. Nor is it surprising that Goad reemerged as an important political figure in 2016, amid the rise of the alt-right.

> Alan Schmidt has noticed a media fixation on trad life and is asking why it’s become a subject of panic and ridicule. Highly intelligent and agentic people are dropping out of the PMC rat race that keeps the technocratic monoculture machine humming. Schmidt cuts through the myths and aesthetic trappings around trad life and articulates the genuinely radical philosophy behind the aprons and chicken coops.

What happens when Opus Dei converts an aspiring Harvard lawyer? What happens when a doctor builds a natural family planning practice? What happens when a talented accountant starts a business catering to his small trad cohort? Power seeps out of the managerial state and into these alternative communities. The global power base weakens as a local power base grows. The monoculture is finding itself unable to absorb talent like it used to, and their skilled bulwark are increasingly disillusioned with what they offer. Good jobs are harder to come by, status is more difficult to attain, and the social games are suffocating. Elites are unable to create a meaningful existence, and are fighting a war against hundreds of pockets of resistance that promise a stronger sense of belonging.

> Our favorite essays recognize something we’ve noticed for a while but have never bothered thinking too hard about. Copernican observed that seem to be a lot of hard-right homos and troons populating edgy discord channels. They dress themselves up like anime girls and embrace nazi imagery. What the fuck is the deal, exactly, with Femboy Fascism?

The relationship between young men presenting a feminine affectation and cultural decline is strongly correlative. As the cultural ideals of the civilization no longer support the existence of young masculine men. Those men who behave in a masculine fashion, outside of a few very specific subcultures (military, CEOs, etc.), are generally punished by that society. They’re punished at a broader social level, and they’re often punished internally by their own families. “Why can’t you stop being loud and just be a quiet and demure boy like mommy wants?” … The only functional difference between many femboys and right-wing-dissidents is that the former responds to the trauma of a broken society by bending to a shape that fits within that society, while the latter responds to the trauma of a broken society by becoming a stone refusing to budge, lashing out righteously in the opposite direction.

> Bennett's Phylactery defines the obstacle to serious politics: the normie. The benighted creature he dubs “The Median Voter” occasionally yearns for the right things, but liberalism keeps her comfortable enough to never yearn hard enough to do something about it. She vaguely recognizes that things are falling apart, but she blames herself for feeling owed anything.

You’re not going to convince this woman of The Big Picture. There’s no bar graph you can show her that will convince her that her neighborhood is dangerous (it isn’t), or that the contractor who installed her water heater is a threat (he isn’t), or that the refugees at the charity are about to make a fire with her Beautiful Oak Door — they aren’t (at least, not any time soon). She lives in the real world; she Touches Grass. She isn’t going to care about any of the stuff you care about until she sees it right in front of her physically, and by then it will be way, way too late. Of course, her moral attention can be redirected parasocially, but not by you — not in the totalizing way that activates a person politically. She’s not going to update her worldview — which, again, is very much wrapped up in her moral attitude toward dozens of real relationships in her real life — because you showed her a meme, or a statistic, or even a lurid atrocity video.

📜Arts and Letters of the Week📜

> Bro, every poster @and their dog wrote about The Odyssey this week and honestly we’re not “thinking about Greece” guys, so there’s no way we’re reading all that. Maybe we’ll see it when it goes to HBO Max. Winston Marshall is out here calling it an “anti-woke masterpiece.” The Dark Herald was not a fan. Philippe Gosselin lambasted those downplaying the cultural takeover it symbolizes. Kulak thinks it’s just money-laundering. Imperium Press thinks you’re a cuck if you even talk about it. OK, we’ll stop talking about it.

> Kenaz Filan reviews Constantin von Hoffmeister’s The Fate of White America.

We are imperfect beings living in an imperfect universe. We take the good and try as much as we can to avoid the bad. We cannot create a One-size-fits-all America by getting rid of “Whiteness” any more than we can wave a wand and make non-White America vanish. Instead of top-down solutions based on lofty ideals, we should focus on the practical and the pragmatic.

> We rolled our eyes when we received this winking track about an aged-out clout-hungry e-right/art-right e-girl confronting her obsolescence, but then we listened and miracle of miracles it actually succeeds as a unique spin on of the hipster anthem, and more importantly, it kinda rips? It’s somehow actually a bop??? Congrats to Rachel Haywire.

> J. Burden and Peter R. Quiñones can’t help but have a few chuckles while covering the overt subversion of Caddyshack.

> Expatriado en Castilla produces an entry in the burgeoning genre of Substack dirty dawg stories.

Yeah, as you can probably guess, K. had a pretty turbulent childhood and adolescence. Since she was a little girl, her dad would cut coke lines right next to her in the living room –unemployed, in his shirt sleeves, sitting at the coffee table– while they watched “The Powerpuff Girls” on an old tube TV; her mom crying hysterically in the kitchen.

> Walt Bismarck reviews Obsession through the lens of his singular analytical framework.

It’s patently obv that Nikki wants to be Owned terribly badly, but her problem is that the guy she finds hot is a retarded narcissistic chode who doesn’t care about her and can’t make her feel Seen while the guy who does care is a huge faggot. And most women have this problem on some level nowadays (hence the movie striking a chord archetypally) but with Nikki it’s especially pronounced because she suffers from substance issues and probs something like BPD and seems also to have been touched by her dad per that one doorway scene. All that means she’s more drawn to intensity and asymmetry erotically and also has a more powerful need for codependent dyadic bonding, which Bear very fucking frustratingly throughout the entire film refuses to provide her with after pretending to be obsessed with her in the beginning.

> John Carter reviews Isaac Young’s The Last Human.

In the novel humans imposed their will upon animals to turn them into self-aware, sapient entities, bestowing upon them a great gift even as they ripped them out of a state of primordial innocence. The aliens both revere and hate humanity for this. In a similar fashion, Europeans imposed their culture onto the world, with the result that all of the world’s peoples are now cultural hybrids consisting of their root culture and the Western elements that have been grafted on. This has led not to gratitude but resentment, and now as our numbers dwindle our territories fill with aliens who often dress like us and talk like us, but are nonetheless something distinct, and who look for every opportunity to humble us as they elbow their way forward to take their place in the sun.

🐦Tweets of the Week🐦

And the 🏆Tweet of the Week🏆 awards go to…

There you have it, folks. Another week in the bag. If you enjoyed yourself, please smash that like button so the Substack algorithm knows to spread it around.

As always, we are publishing All the Shit that’s Fit to Poast. Follow us on Twitter and Substack Notes for lots of other premium banter between issues that you won’t see here. Also, you can now get a paid subscription for full access to the NRP archives, plus a monthly subscribers-only issue.