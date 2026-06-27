NRP Radio: Choppin' it up about bodega nationalism (ep. 45 with Denzel Rust)

Real NYers love being born and raised in New York and will tell you if you’re a bandwagoner, poseur, or transplant. The Senegalese umbrella salesman is an American the moment he touches down at JFK. But the Wall Street intern from Iowa? Colonizer. Will never be a real New Yorker. What gives?

Denzel Rust joins us to discuss his essay on “Bodega Nationalism” and how the most important city in the world is breeding a radical jingoism that doesn’t extend outside the Five Boroughs borders.

Also mentioned: