NRP Radio: Teaching AI to love Jesus (ep. 37 with Ryan Selkis)
Feb 28, 2026

Serial entrepreneur Ryan Selkis is sounding the alarm about Reddit Atheists being in charge of AI alignment, the practice of aligning AI model behavior with human morality. He wrote this week’s Read of the Week, which deals with the need for models to have an appreciation for transcendent moral truth. In other words, he wants models to want to be like Jesus. In this episode, we discuss why, and what that actually means. These might be the most important questions at this moment, and only Ryan’s asking them.

