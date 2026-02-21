New Right Poast

NRP Radio: Orientalizing the South (ep. 36 with Christopher Sandbatch)
Feb 21, 2026

America’s southern universities are booming, and Helen Andrews thinks students are fleeing prestigious Northeastern American schools to escape immigrant striver culture. Scott Greer thinks they’re escaping woke. Christopher Sandbatch wrote our award-winning piece this week, with a structural analysis that goes deeper than both of these interpretations.

In this episode we discuss what makes “The South” so special, and how we should be encouraging sensitive young men to revive their own region’s distinctiveness rather than glomming onto the SEC’s magical vibes.

Mentioned:

