NRP Radio: The decline and failure of America's priestly class (ep. 35 with Chris Bray)
Feb 14, 2026

Chris Bray is an independent journalist who covers local stories in his native California that illuminate broader trends of elite and institutional failure in the West. Here we discuss the decline of our sense-making institutions, the ideological capture of science funding and the difficulty of rooting it out, and as always, this week’s NRP award-winning content.

Mentioned: Stalled Battle Against Woke Science Shows Trump Can’t End The Entire Deep State By Himself

Seven Pages of a Sealed Watergate File Sat Undiscovered. Until Now.

Checkpoints And Street-Corner Sentries: In Minneapolis, ICE-Hating Anarchists Are An Occupying Force

NRP Radio is a weekly-ish podcast that captures the new right zeitgeist. We discuss the week’s happenings, memes and controversies: All the Shit that’s Fit to Poast. We’re also on Spotify.

