NRP Radio: The New Right's Foid Follies (ep. 39 with Peachy Keenan)

What are we going to do about the miserable, mean, misogynist men lurking on the timeline and around conservative conference dinner tables? They call you a whore when you step out of line, or worse, “non-agentic.” It’s enough to make you want to denounce and renounce the whole thing to an adversarial journalist.

New York Mag published an inflammatory trend piece, “The Women Leaving the New Right,” about our sphere hemorrhaging women who’ve had it with the misogyny. This is based on a few anonymous sources and some ex-righties that once appeared in our own publication’s estimable pages.

In this episode Dudley and Peachy Keenan discuss whether this trend is actually happening, whether the New Right needs to do something about it, what can be done about it, and what it means to air out your grievances in a lefty rag.

Also mentioned:

There you have it, folks. Another week in the bag. If you enjoyed yourself, please smash that like button so the Substack algorithm knows to spread it around.

As always, we are publishing All the Shit that’s Fit to Poast. Follow us on Twitter and Substack Notes for lots of other premium banter between issues that you won’t see here. Also, you can now get a paid subscription for full access to the NRP archives, plus a monthly subscribers-only issue.