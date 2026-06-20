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NRP Radio: The only thing that matters is that it's true (episode #44 with Jenny Holland)
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NRP Radio: The only thing that matters is that it's true (episode #44 with Jenny Holland)

On Rupert Lowe's Rape Gangs Report
Jun 20, 2026

50 million people have seen Rupert Lowe’s Rape Gangs Report, and the Left has responded with procedural quibbles and other deflections. More interestingly, some figures on the Right feel that the release is misguided because it’s redundant (not telling us anything we didn’t already know). Or they write it off as atrocity porn, full of sensational, lurid detail that doesn’t actually name names in a way that would result in legal action taken against the people who allowed this to happen.

Excellent Substack essayist Jenny Holland is based in Ireland, close enough to have a decent view of how grooming gangs are being discussed in the UK, and whether this report is going to move the needle.

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