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NRP Radio: Tradical (ep. 46 with Alan Schmidt)
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NRP Radio: Tradical (ep. 46 with Alan Schmidt)

Highly intelligent and agentic people are dropping out of the PMC rat race that keeps the technocratic monoculture machine humming. Why is the loose trad movement has become an object of panic and ridicule?

Alan Schmidt joins us this week to discuss his essay “Reverse Rumspringa,” in which he cuts through the myths and aesthetic trappings around trad life and articulates the genuinely radical philosophy behind the aprons and chicken coops.

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