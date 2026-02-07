NRP Radio: Who's in and who's out (ep. 34 with Dave Greene)

We’re back! After six months of radio silence, NRP Radio is operational and ready to break down the week’s happenings. Essayist and New Right community builder Dave Greene returns to talk about the week’s right-wing infighting. E-girls, plan-trusters, Epstein truthers, slopulists, post-rightists — they’re all at each other’s throats this week. It seems like a lot of the loudest voices in the space are grifters, clout-chasers and chaos agents. Dave’s seen a few right-wing kerfluffles in his day, so he provides a measured assessment of why this keeps happening, and how to move forward.
Mentioned:
Dave’s essential essays from last year: How Progressivism Died / How Conservatism Died
