NRP Radio: Why rich guys won't fight (ep. 38 with Bennett's Phylactery)
Mar 07, 2026

It used to be that to be powerful was to be able to inflict violence, but now all our heaviest hitters are hopeless poindexters who think politics is beneath them. They’d rather run away to somewhere safe than get the stink of it on them. Bennett's Phylactery wrote one of this week’s award-winning essays, a thought-provoking rumination on power, and why the Right’s natural leadership has such a hard time taking up its sword.

